My favorite open source tool for using crontab
Automation is a hot topic right now. In my day job as a site reliability engineer (SRE), part of my remit is to automate as many repeating tasks as possible. But how many of do that in our daily, not-work, lives? This year, I am focused on automating away the toil so that we can focus on the things that are important.
One of the earliest things I learned about as a fledgling systems administrator was cron. Cron is used far and wide to do things like rotate logs, start and stop services, run utility jobs, and more. It is available on almost all Unix and Linux systems, and is something every sysadmin I know uses to help manage services and servers. Cron can run any console application or script automatically, which makes it very, very flexible.
Ubuntu MATE's Lead Creates a Nifty Tool to Help Install 3rd Party Deb Packages
Ubuntu MATE’s lead, Martin Wimpress, has another fun project for Linux users. In case you did not know, Martin regularly develops something interesting. Last year, we covered Quickemu, which helps create virtual machines in Linux through a QEMU-based GUI tool making the process easy.
PCLinuxOS Pays Tribute to Alain Baudrez (a.k.a. Wamukota)
FreeBSD 13.1-RC6 Now Available
The sixth RC build of the 13.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 13.1-RC6 amd64 GENERIC o 13.1-RC6 i386 GENERIC o 13.1-RC6 powerpc GENERIC o 13.1-RC6 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 13.1-RC6 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE o 13.1-RC6 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 13.1-RC6 armv6 RPI-B o 13.1-RC6 armv7 GENERICSD o 13.1-RC6 aarch64 GENERIC o 13.1-RC6 aarch64 RPI o 13.1-RC6 aarch64 PINE64 o 13.1-RC6 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 13.1-RC6 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 13.1-RC6 aarch64 ROCK64 o 13.1-RC6 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 o 13.1-RC6 riscv64 GENERIC o 13.1-RC6 riscv64 GENERICSD Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.1/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/13.1" branch. A summary of changes since 13.1-RC5 includes: o OpenSSL 1.1.1o has been merged. o An issue with the xhci(4) driver not attaching devices has been addressed. A list of changes since 13.0-RELEASE is available in the releng/13.1 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/13.1R/relnotes/ Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 13.1-RELEASE cycle progresses. === Virtual Machine Disk Images === VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors): https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/13.1-RC6/ BASIC-CI images can be found at: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/CI-IMAGES/13.1-RC6/ The partition layout is: ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label) The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image. Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information: https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU To boot the VM image, run: % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0 Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image.
