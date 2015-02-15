GNOME, curl, Fetchmail update in Tumbleweed, WSL Image Published

The latest snapshot, 20220504, included the second LLVM update this week. The updated 14.0.3 version includes Application Programming Interface and Application Binary Interface changes for the new major LLVM 14 version. An update of libpipeline 1.5.6 fixed the handling of leading whitespaces for the C library used for manipulating pipelines of subprocesses in a flexible and convenient way. An update of sqlite3 3.38.3 pushed a fix that had effected missing rows in the output due to overly aggressive optimizing the automatic-index and Bloom-filter construction that used an inappropriate ON clause term. An update of yast2-trans had multiple Japanese, Polish, Slovak, Catalan and Brazilian Portuguese translations. The GPS daemon and library that supports USB and serial GPS devices, gpsd, updated to version 3.24. The new version now works with the open-source implementation of Networked Transport of RTCM via Internet Protocol 2.0. Other packages to update in the snapshot were swtpm 0.7.3 and unixODBC 2.3.10. The 20220502 snapshot featured changes to the English dictionary package words; it updated from version 2015.02.15 to 2020.12.07 and had various new words added from previous version updates included in the five year jump. Several RubyGems packages were updated in the snapshot. One of those was the update of rubygem-gyoku 1.4.0, which translates Ruby Hashes to XML; the update removed Rubinius support and added options to allow for prettified XML outputs. The dpdk update in the snapshot had a Peripheral Component Interconnect change that assigns a driver pointer before mapping. Other packages to update in the snapshot were fribidi 1.0.12, power-profiles-daemon 0.11 and libX11 1.8, which is supposed to resolve a number of long-standing bugs with the libxcb integration.

Tails 5 Review: A Perfect Privacy-Focused Linux Distribution

A quick review of Debian-based Tails 5 which is released a while back, refreshed its core modules with Debian 11 Bullseye version.

Linux Magazine Latest Issue