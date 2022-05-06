Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Tails 5 Review: A Perfect Privacy-Focused Linux Distribution

Submitted by arindam1989 on Friday 6th of May 2022 03:32:42 PM Filed under
Debian

A quick review of Debian-based Tails 5 which is released a while back, refreshed its core modules with Debian 11 Bullseye version.
Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Qualcomm joins the Wi-Fi 7 competition with Networking Pro Series

A few days ago Qualcomm showcased their latest Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series platforms that feature PHY data rates of 10.7, 16.5, 21.5 and 33 Gbps. According to Qualcomm, the Networking Pro 1620 SoC (System on Chip) can provide reliable and stable support for up to 2000 users. Qualcomm indicated that their Networking Pro devices allow support for the Openwrt (Linux Kernel 5.4) operating system. Additionally, all their networking SoCs include Qualcomm’s Wi-Fi Security Suite which offer WPA3 implementation along with crypto accelerators to provide secure transactions across a full range of Wi-Fi access points. Read more

Android Leftovers

Ubuntu MATE's Lead Creates a Nifty Tool to Help Install 3rd Party Deb Packages

Ubuntu MATE’s lead, Martin Wimpress, has another fun project for Linux users. In case you did not know, Martin regularly develops something interesting. Last year, we covered Quickemu, which helps create virtual machines in Linux through a QEMU-based GUI tool making the process easy. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6