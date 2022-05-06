Tails 5 Review: A Perfect Privacy-Focused Linux Distribution
A quick review of Debian-based Tails 5 which is released a while back, refreshed its core modules with Debian 11 Bullseye version.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 477 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Qualcomm joins the Wi-Fi 7 competition with Networking Pro Series
A few days ago Qualcomm showcased their latest Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series platforms that feature PHY data rates of 10.7, 16.5, 21.5 and 33 Gbps. According to Qualcomm, the Networking Pro 1620 SoC (System on Chip) can provide reliable and stable support for up to 2000 users. Qualcomm indicated that their Networking Pro devices allow support for the Openwrt (Linux Kernel 5.4) operating system. Additionally, all their networking SoCs include Qualcomm’s Wi-Fi Security Suite which offer WPA3 implementation along with crypto accelerators to provide secure transactions across a full range of Wi-Fi access points.
Android Leftovers
Ubuntu MATE's Lead Creates a Nifty Tool to Help Install 3rd Party Deb Packages
Ubuntu MATE’s lead, Martin Wimpress, has another fun project for Linux users. In case you did not know, Martin regularly develops something interesting. Last year, we covered Quickemu, which helps create virtual machines in Linux through a QEMU-based GUI tool making the process easy.
Recent comments
4 min 5 sec ago
5 hours 31 min ago
17 hours 15 sec ago
17 hours 14 min ago
20 hours 47 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago