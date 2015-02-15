today's howtos
-
GIMP Tutorial: Create A Bokeh Effect
-
MP3 Files: Creating Order From A Jumbled Mess
-
Esperanto Characters On PCLinuxOS
-
Adjusting Firefox Settings To Enhance Your Online Privacy
Firefox provides you with several mechanisms to protect your privacy. However, some of them are not enabled by default. In this guide you'll learn how to configure your Firefox browser settings to strengthen your online privacy.
-
How to install Lubuntu 22.04 LTS - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install Lubuntu 22.04 LTS.
-
How to install Friday Night Funkin' - OS Engine on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Friday Night Funkin' - OS Engine on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to fix “bash: add-apt-repository: command not found” error on Ubuntu/Debian Linux
-
How to install Docker Compose V2 on Ubuntu 22.04 - NextGenTips
Docker is a set of platform-as-a-service product that uses OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers. Containers are usually isolated from one another and bundled with their own software libraries and configuration files, they can communicate with each other through well-defined channels.
Docker makes it possible to get more apps running on the same old servers and also makes it easy to package and ship programs.
Docker-compose is a tool for defining and running multi-container Docker application. It uses YAML files to configure its application services.
-
How to create temporary random file name in bash scripting
-
How to Install gLabels Publisher on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Publications and presentations are important in the reputation of many companies and individuals. That’s why it pays to have tools that help with the design and management of labels and business cards that serve as an introduction to the service offered. So, today, you will learn how to install gLabels Publisher on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
How to Set Up Passwordless SSH Login With SSH Keys
Many novice users to Linux are surprised to learn that the most secure method to connect to another server with SSH is using keys.
We computer users have been conditioned to use passwords for everything.
It’s surprising to learn that there are methods other than passwords, but there is something better: cryptographic keys.
In this tutorial we will learn what SSH keys are and why they are better than passwords. You will learn how to set them up on your computer and how to use them to login with SSH without a password.
-
How to identify vulnerabilities with NMAP - Help Net Security
In this video for Help Net Security, Shani Dodge Reiner, Development Team Leader at Vicarius, explains how to identify vulnerabilities using the NMAP tool.
NMAP is a very powerful and popular tool for network mapping. It can be used to learn about the architecture of an organization’s network by both defenders and attackers.
Using the NMAP scan output, we can get visibility of the devices that are connected to the network. For each device, NMAP can extract a variety of information, including the device’s DNS name, MAC address, and operating system, as well as a list of ports that are open to the network, which services are accessible, etc.
-
How to Install DEB Packages in Arch Linux
Many popular programs are available on Linux exclusively as a DEB package. This could concern you if you have recently migrated to Arch Linux and are unsure how to install your favorite programs.
DEB files are intrinsic to Debian or Ubuntu-based derivatives. However, you can still install them on your Arch-based system in a few ways. Let's step through the ways to install DEB files in Arch Linux.
-
How To Install Java on CentOS 9 Stream
We all know that Java is a very popular programming language and a mainstay of today’s technology. This language is used for many things, from desktop applications to applications like Jenkins that are used to deploy other applications. In other words, Java is very important and for many it is the gateway to programming.
-
How to Add Swap Space on Ubuntu 22.04 - Cloudbooklet
How to Add Swap Space on Ubuntu 22.04. Swap Space is a space in Linux is used when the amount of physical memory (RAM) is full. If the system needs more memory resources and the RAM is full, swap space let you store additional information.
Swap space can help machines with a small amount of RAM. In case you have a server with 1GB RAM, then your memory will get exhausted and you will get an error because your server cannot allocate sufficient memory.
In this guide you are going to learn how to add swap space and also remove the swap space that is created already.
-
linuxium.com.au: Adding a 32-bit GRUB bootloader to boot and install ISOs
Many distros no longer include both 32-bit and 64-bit bootloader support. Unfortunately some hardware including most based on the relatively recent Intel Atom processor architecture won't boot 'OOTB'. Whilst I wrote 'isorespin.sh' and 'isorespinner.sh' in part to address this issue I restricted their functionality to the Ubuntu 'family' of ISOs for support purposes. One of the most frequest questions I have been asked is 'can you add support for <insert distro> ISOs?'. Unfortunately distros, even those based on or derived from Ubuntu, are often built with different directory structures and packages. As a result writing a script that caters for multiple distros becomes complex and cumbersome. However with Ubuntu looking to move to a new snap-based installer I've revisited the 32-bit boot issue.
Initially I created a simple script 'treetoobitiso.sh' to just add the 32-bit GRUB bootloader to the Ubuntu 'family' of ISOs. But if a different distro uses a similar file system layout then essentialy there is no reason why it also wouldn't work so I've extended this script to include an '--unsupported' option to allow running, or at least attempt running, with any ISO.
-
PHP MySQL Logical Operators - OSTechNix
packages. As a result writing a script that caters for multiple distros becomes complex and cumbersome. However with Ubuntu looking to move to a new snap-based installer I've revisited the 32-bit boot issue.
-
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Set Up OpenVPN Server In 5 Minutes
I am a new Ubuntu Linux 22.04 LTS server user. How do I set up an OpenVPN Server on Ubuntu Linux version 22.04 server to shield my browsing activity from bad guys on public Wi-Fi, set protective parameter vpn for developers and more?
-
