Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 6th of May 2022 06:58:21 PM

You might be wondering whether Linux really needs another music player. If it’s just a fork of an existing project, we’d agree that this wouldn’t be an enticing prospect. After all, in this field audiophiles are granted a huge array of fine music players. We covered our favorites in this roundup.

Amberol offers a different tack to some music players. It’s definitely not innovative in any shape or form. It doesn’t offer any functionality that a whole raft of open source players already offer. Instead it seeks to be a small and simple music player built using modern technologies.

When we read of modern technologies we instantly think of Electron. Heavily bloated apps often follow. But Amberol is not Electron-based. Instead, Amberol relies on the GTK4 widget toolkit and the Rust programming language. It seeks inspiration from Muine, a GNOME-based music player that saw its last release back in 2009.