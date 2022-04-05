Creating an OpenPGP Web-of-Trust Implementation - A Series The Web-of-Trust (WoT) serves as an example of a decentralized authentication mechanism for OpenPGP. While there are some existing implementations of the WoT in applications such as GnuPG, their algorithms are often poorly documented. As a result, WoT support in client applications is often missing or inadequate. This is where the aforementioned specification comes into play. This document strives to provide a well-documented description of how to implement the WoT in an interoperable and comprehensible way. There is already an existing implementation by the Sequoia-PGP project (Neal, the author of the specification is also heavily involved with Sequoia) which can serve as a reference implementation. Since I imagine implementing the Web-of-Trust isn’t a straight-forward task (even though there is now a specification document), I decided to dedicate a series of blog posts to go along with my efforts. Maybe this helps others implementing it in the future.

GCC 12.1 Released The GCC developers are proud to announce another major GCC release, 12.1. This year we celebrated the 35th anniversary of the first GCC beta release and this month we will celebrate 35 years since the GCC 1.0 release! This release deprecates support for the STABS debugging format and introduces support for the CTF debugging format [1]. The C and C++ frontends continue to advance with extending support for features in the upcoming C2X and C++23 standards and the C++ standard library improves support for the experimental C++20 and C++23 parts. The Fortran frontend now fully supports TS 29113 for interoperability with C. GCC now understands clangs __builtin_shufflevector extension making it easier to share generic vector code. Starting with GCC 12 vectorization is enabled at the -O2 optimization level using the very-cheap cost model which puts extra constraints on code size expansion. On the security side GCC can now initialize stack variables implicitly using -ftrivial-auto-var-init to help tracking down and mitigating uninitialized stack variable flaws. The C and C++ frontends now support __builtin_dynamic_object_size compatible with the clang extension. The x86 backend gained mitigations against straight line speculation with -mharden-sls. The experimental Static Analyzer gained uninitialized variable use detection and many other improvements. The x86 backend gained support for AVX512-FP16 via _Float16. The BPF backend now supports CO-RE, the RISC-V backend gained support for many new ISA extensions. Some code that compiled successfully with older GCC versions might require source changes, see http://gcc.gnu.org/gcc-12/porting_to.html for details.