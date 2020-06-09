Programming Leftovers
Python's super() built-in function can be somewhat confusing, as highlighted by a huge python-ideas thread that we started looking at last week. It is used by methods in class hierarchies to access methods and attributes in a parent class, but exactly which class that super() resolves to is perhaps a bit unclear in multiple-inheritance hierarchies. The discussion in the second "half" of the thread further highlighted some lesser-known parts of the language.
A new release 0.4.16 of RQuantLib arrived at CRAN earlier today, and has been uploaded to Debian as well.
QuantLib is a very comprehensice free/open-source library for quantitative finance; RQuantLib connects it to the R environment and language.
The release of RQuantLib comes agaain about four months after the previous release, and brings a a few small updates for daycounters, all thanks to Kai Lin, plus a small parameter change to avoid an error in an example, and small updates to the Docker files.
PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase and Magazine Features
Mike Wacker, a former Google engineer, has repeatedly claimed that Google engages in manual manipulation of search results. Not only that, Mike Wacker called out CEO Sundar Pichai for lying to Congress about the matter.
This was in addition to then-anonymous claims that he himself had been advised to reorder search results. Google has been repeatedly criticized for manipulating search results, especially by burying and censoring conservative content while raising positive results for left-wing content.
In testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in December 2018, CEO Sundar Pichai was asked directly by Representative Zoe Lofgren (Democrats-CA) if "there wasn't a little man sitting behind the curtain figuring out what we [Google] are going to show the user."
Sundar Pichai said, "We don't manually intervene in any particular search result."
Mike Wacker explained in a post on Medium that he was able to find where Google had actually altered search results regarding abortion. Google had a special file regarding blacklisted topics, and if searches were performed regarding these topics, an alternative algorithm would trigger alternative search results.
Another former Google engineer, Zack Voorhies in a recent interview with The Epoch Times, said that Google tweaked its algorithm to ensure that the negative stories in the mainstream media about former President Trump were what people saw when they used its search engine, the world's most popular search engine. Zach Vorhies said that the tech giant specifically changed its news algorithm to harm the former president.
"As a Google whistleblower, Vorhies turned over 950 pages of internal Google documents to the Justice Department's antitrust division detailing Google's extensive censorship project. This project is called "Machine Learning Fairness," which has already corrupted Google Search, YouTube, and News products. This, along with various blacklists and secret page rankings, is being used by Google to manipulate public opinion according to a hidden agenda."
[...]
Developer Jamie Kyle wrote (in a removed post, but still on the wayback machine), "I think it's time to publicly share how Microsoft stole my code and then spit on it."
Kyle - whose formidable open source pedigree includes contributing to Babel, Flow, Yarn, and serving on the TC39 steering committee - created Lernajs, a lightweight tool for organizing and managing JavaScript packages across projects. The result is that a team at Microsoft apparently mirrored the Lernajs codebase and renamed it Rushjs. They didn't fork it, which would be a totally legal open source thing to do. Instead, it appears - according to Kyle's very convincing and publicly documented timeline of events on GitHub - that Microsoft employees essentially copy/pasted Lernajs.
As an adult, Kyle tried to find out what happened, approach the other party, and collaborate on a resolution to the problem. Basically, Kyle just wanted public recognition of Rushjs' origins. "So I reached out to the people I knew at Microsoft. This was probably a year ago. They were shocked and apologized. But since then, nothing has happened," Kyle wrote. "Oh wait, yes, something did happen. Rushjs history was messed with and a lot of the code was moved, functions renamed, rewritten.... Instead of just updating a license or even adding a footnote, they went through all this work, to not give credit to the real author of the program."
This is just one of the cases where Microsoft has appropriated other people's code without giving anything in return, not even credit to the original author. Let's not forget Keivan Beigi, who created AppGet, a software that copies the features of the Linux model of apt-get software installation and maintenance. At that time, the product manager of Microsoft's Applications Division expressed interest in the AppGet project with Keivan, and on the premise of inviting him to join the Microsoft team, they had many in-depth exchanges about the design ideas of the AppGet project, with a 5-moon time frame. But in the end, Microsoft suddenly lost touch with Keivan and launched the WinGet project whose design ideas and code structure were highly similar to AppGet after half a year.
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
Fedora Linux 36 will be released on Tuesday 10 May.
I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.
The Fedora Project has changed its collective mind, and Fedora 37 won't require UEFI – it will still install and run on BIOS-only systems.
Last month we reported on some simplifications planned for Fedora 36 and 37. Aside from the changes to console graphics support, there was a proposal to require UEFI firmware, as a step towards removing support for booting using the old-style legacy BIOS boot process.
Apparently, this generated more discussion than several previous wildly contentious changes, including, in the words of project lead Matthew Miller, "systemd-resolved, btrfs-by-default, and even switching the default editor to nano."
F36 RC-1.4 is out
1 proposed blocker, GO/NOGO is tomorrow
Today there's no question that Linux, and open source, belongs at the heart of enterprise IT. 20 years ago, though, Linux was the underdog and it took a lot of faith to bet big workloads on Linux. Red Hat had the confidence that it could bring Linux into the enterprise, and delivered on it with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).
The way we work keeps changing, but one thing is for certain: Remote work is here to stay.
Many large companies are implementing a hybrid model in which employees go to a physical office three days a week. HR and recruiting teams are revamping their hiring processes accordingly, with interviewing and onboarding remotely via Zoom and other virtual collaboration tools becoming the norm.
Interviews – whether remote or in-person – can be nerve-wracking. If you are someone who relies on reading body language and more nuanced expressions and cues for optimal communication, an interview on a screen might be your worst nightmare.
Relax – you can do this. Here are four tips to nail your next remote interview.
It’s a strange situation when someone can hold something hostage from halfway around the world. It’s tragic when your own pictures and files are remotely encrypted. But when it’s a hospital’s system? Ransomware becomes a problem about life or death.
Kaloom and Red Hat Deliver on Unified Edge Vision
“What is meant by economic progress, and how should it be measured?,” asked economists Diane Coyle and Leonard Nakamura in a recent paper, Time Use and Household-Centric Measurement of Welfare in the Digital Economy. “The conventional answer is growth in real GDP over time or compared across countries, a monetary measure adjusted for the general rate of increase in prices. However, there is increasing interest in developing an alternative understanding of economic progress, particularly in the context of digitalization of the economy and the consequent significant changes Internet use is bringing about in production and household activity.”
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) became the accepted international measure of economic progress in the 1940s. It was a good measure for an industrial economy dominated by the production of physical goods, but GDP doesn’t reflect important economic activity beyond production, such as income, consumption and quality of life, nor does it capture measures of economic welfare or utility, that is, the extent to which a service or good satisfies an individual’s wants and needs. In addition, GDP doesn’t include the value of the increasing amounts of free information goods now available in the Internet-based digital economy, including email, texts, social media, maps, apps and videos.
In their paper, Coyle and Nakamura propose an alternative approach for measuring economic progress based on how much time people spend on different daily activities - e.g., paid work, household tasks, leisure, and consumption - combined with measures of well-being while engaged in these different activities. “In an economy that is four-fifths services rather than goods, with time to consume therefore inherent in the majority of economic activity, the utility of the different uses of time seems key to understanding economic welfare as well as productivity.”
Games: SCUMM, WINE, and More
Wetlands, the newest supported game of the Hypno engine, is ready for public testing!
This sci-fi rail shooter was created by Hypnotix and published by New World Computing in 1995. The game includes 20 action-packed levels, cinematic cutscenes, attractive hand-drawn characters, and stunning 3D backgrounds.
-
Although they are not as common on Linux-based computers as they are on Windows, little by little games are coming to these open source systems . In fact, the titles available here are becoming more and more common, but at the same time they are not exempt from certain problems that can arise. For example, we can experience the always unpleasant crashes when we are playing with one.
Whether natively using certain applications such as Wine or PlayOnLinux , the truth is that the number of players who use a Linux computer for their favorite video games is increasing. This is something that we have been doing on a regular basis and over the last few years on a Windows-based PC. However, thanks to the fact that Linux is gradually spreading to a greater number of users, they also want to play here.
Oaken, a brand new Early Access turn-based tactical roguelike from Laki Studios and Goblinz Publishing, just added an experimental Linux build ready for testing. The Linux build is not yet advertised on the Steam page but it's there and mentioned in their latest news post.
-
Want to continue building up that collection of games? Another good chance has arrived with the Humble Kalypso Hits Bundle.
Cannibal Crossing, an action-survival game for 1-4 players from development teams at Rocketcat Games (Death Road to Canada) / Everplay Interactive / Blow and Try Again, continues evolving and gets some nice Steam Deck improvements.
In need of a fresh point and click comedy adventure? Catie in MeowmeowLand from developer ARTillery is now supported on Linux with a new Native build. Must admit I hadn't heard of this one before but the screenshots instantly make it look worth playing.
Path of Exile, the free to play ARPG from Grinding Gear Games, is getting close to releasing the Sentinel update and along with masses of gameplay additions — controller support will leave Beta.
Wine-wayland 7.7 Released, which develops a set of patches and the winewayland.drv driver, allowing you to use Wine in environments based on the Wayland protocol, without using XWayland and X11 components. Provides the ability to run games and applications that use the Vulkan graphics API and Direct3D 9/11/12. Direct3D support is implemented using the DXVK , which translates calls to the Vulkan API. The kit also includes patches and ” fsync ” to increase the performance of multi-threaded games, and code to support AMD’s FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) technology to reduce image quality loss when upscaling on high resolution screens. The new release is notable for syncing with the Wine 7.7 codebase and updating DXVK and VKD3D-Proton versions.
