Radxa offers affordable Rock Pi 4 C+ equipped with Rockchip RK3399-T processor
Radxa recently unveiled details about their newest SBC (Single Board Computer) Rock Pi 4 C+. At first sight, the Rock Pi 4 C+ seems to have implemented a slower Rockchip processor (up to 2.0GHz w/ overclock) compared to their previous models, however the board ships for an affordable price (~59$-69$).
For this Rock Pi model, Radxa opted to integrate the Rockchip RK3399-T SoC which consists of 4x Cortex-A53 (up to 1.5GHz w/ overclock) and 2x Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 2.0GHz w/ overclock). The SoC also comes with a Mali T860MP4 GPU that supports OpenGL ES, Vulkan and Open CL. As in previous models, the Rock Pi 4 C+ has 4GB of RAM LPDDR4 with clock speeds up to 3200Mb/s.
The company has a Wiki to provide documentation regarding hardware, OS installation and Linux/Android development. Radxa also has a forum for additional support.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 222 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Fedora Linux to Keep Legacy BIOS Support, For Now
Fedora Linux to continue support of Legacy BIOS as the decision for Fedora 37 is rejected by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) due to several factors.
7 Best Free and Open Source Python Object-Relational Mapping Software
Object–relational mapping (ORM) is a programming technique for converting data between incompatible type systems using object-oriented programming languages. This creates, in effect, a “virtual object database” that can be used from within the programming language. In essence, ORM is a design pattern for converting (wrapping) that data stored within a relational database into an object that can be used within an object oriented language. It creates a layer between the language and the database, helping programmers work with data without the OOP paradigm.
This week in KDE: New features and many bugfixes for Plasma 5.25
This week Plasma 5.25 reached its “soft feature freeze” date, at which point we don’t add any large new features or major code refactorings. This reduces risk and gives us a longer period of time to polish those changes before the final release. So as you can imagine, everyone rushed to merge their big stuff right before the deadline! As a result, this week I can present are tons of new features and important refactorings that fix multiple bugs. Check it out...
Recent comments
11 hours 41 min ago
11 hours 56 min ago
11 hours 58 min ago
14 hours 43 min ago
20 hours 11 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago