The saga of the IPv6 transition continues to surprise us all. RFC 2460, the first complete effort at a specification of the IPv6 protocol, was published in December 1998, more than twenty years ago.

The entire point of IPv6 was to specify a successor protocol to IPv4 due to the prospect of running out of IPv4 addresses. Yet we ran out of IPv4 addresses more than a decade ago. This transition to IPv6 has been going on for 20 years now, and if there was any urgency that was instilled in the effort by the prospect of IPv4 address exhaustion, then we’ve been living with exhaustion for a decade now. So perhaps it’s time to ask the question: How much longer is this transition going to take?

This was the question that was put to a panel at the recent ARIN 49 meeting, and, predictably, there was no clear consensus as to what the answer might be. I’d like to explore this question here in a little more detail.