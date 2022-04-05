Language Selection

today's leftovers

Saturday 7th of May 2022 04:25:15 PM
Misc
  • Attackers Use Event Logs to Hide Fileless Malware [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The technique involves injecting shellcode directly into Windows event logs. This allows adversaries to use the Windows event logs as a cover for malicious late stage trojans, according to a Kaspersky research report released Wednesday.

    Researchers uncovered the campaign in February and believe the unidentified adversaries have been active for the past month.

  • Russian ransomware group claims attack on Bulgarian refugee agency

    A ransomware group believed to have strong ties within Russia said Wednesday that it will release files it took from the Bulgarian government agency responsible for refugee management, a nation that has reportedly hosted hundreds of thousands of fleeing Ukrainians.

  • PostgreSQL collation

    I've got into a situation with PG I've never been into before. There is a financial reports table, containing some description of a transaction, with columns like date, amount and comment. And this comment field is often used to search for something case-insensitively. This is done best using where lower(comment) like '%some words%' using trigram index: [...]

  • Hackaday Podcast 167: Deadly Art Projects, Robot Lock Pickers, LED Horticulture, And Good Samaritan Repairs

    Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Managing Editor Tom Nardi for a review of all the tech that’s fit to print. Things kick off with an update about the Hackaday Prize and a brief account of the 2022 Vintage Computer Festival East. Then we’ll talk about an exceptionally dangerous art project that’s been making the rounds on social media, a smart tea kettle that gave its life so that others can hack their device’s firmware, some suspiciously effective plant grow lights, and the slippery slope of remote manufacturer kill switches. We’ll wrap things up with some thought provoking discussion about personal liability as it pertains to community repair groups, and a close look at what makes synthetic oil worth spending extra on.

Android Leftovers

Small-Scale Fab: Make Parts with Free/Open Source Software

There’s tremendous interest in small-scale fabrication and manufacturing these days. The topic is constantly covered in trade journals and the news. I think it’s the best time ever to be in tech and there is a bright future for anyone leaping into the “small-scale” sector. Lots of techies understand the basic concepts. Say you want to make a bracket. Just buy a 3D printer, sit it on your desk, maybe whip out a quick CAD model on your notebook, push the button on the printer and poof… out comes a super ultra-cool physical part. Yaaaahhh, well… technology is still complicated and nuanced complexity markedly affects expectations, from family members and friends, all the way up through organizations and the general public. I typically maybe just get a “that’s nice, what’s it good for?” response. Like everything else, you have to know stuff to answer their question. This new series aims to help you fearlessly step into small-scale fabrication and inspire you to help guide it into practicality. Here’s a hint: Curiosity, willingness to learn, Free/Open Source Software and a modest bit of cash will put you solidly in the game. Read more

Free Software: Sandstorm, VTENEXT, and Energize

Games: Steam and Schedular (Re)Work

  • More than 2600 Games On The Steam Deck, with Corpse Party as Verified - Boiling Steam

    It did not take too long to move from 2500 to 2600 games: there are now 2624 games at the time of writing working on the Steam Deck – in two categories as usual...

  • Quieter Fans With The Latest Steam Deck Beta

    One of my biggest complaints in my initial Steam Deck impressions (and I know I’m not alone) was the fan noise. While I don’t think I have a particularly whiny unit, the small fan has a sound profile that’s been described accurately as a distant hairdryer. I noted that a better fan curve would help as the Deck was constantly starting and stopping the fan at a very audible level, even for simpler games and desktop usage. There’s also the issue with some Deck users having a much more audible whine, from what appears to be the design of one of the fans used in the Deck (looks like random chance which yours has). Some have taken to using electrical tape to alter the fan noise, though I wouldn’t necessarily suggest it.

  • System76 Scheduler seeks to improve and optimize the execution of games and applications - LinuxStoney

    System76 , the well-known American Linux computer assembler and the one responsible for the Pop!_OS distribution, has published version 1.1 of its programmer, developed with the purpose of improving the response of the software in your operating system and obviously your computers, although it shouldn’t of having problems for its reimplementation on the part of others seeing that it is published under the MPL 2.0 license. The scheduler, whose official name is System76 Scheduler , is written in Rust and is responsible for automatically adjusting the Linux processor scheduler to prioritize processes and thus improve responsiveness. This component takes into account whether the computer is connected to power or running on battery power for further optimization purposes. Version 1.1 has introduced a full level kernel priority under the responsive profile and voluntary level in case of running on battery power.

