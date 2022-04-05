Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 7th of May 2022 05:22:35 PM
HowTos
  • How to Install Python 2 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux - Linux Shout

    Get the easy steps to install Python2 or 2.7 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal to run old applications that need this version.

    Python is an object-oriented programming language that offers clear syntax and easy readability; it is easy to learn and very versatile. The language was released in 1991 and is similar to PERL. Available to use on UNIX, Linux, Windows, and Mac OS.

    The programming language is standard equipment in many Linux distributions. Python can also be used on many mobile operating systems. For web servers, WSGI (Web Server Gateway Interface) is a universal interface between the server and Python.

  • How To Install Remmina Desktop Client on Manjaro 21 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Remmina Desktop Client on Manjaro 21. For those of you who didn’t know, Remmina is a free and open-source remote desktop client that allows users to access remote machines from a distance. It supports the following protocols X2Go, RDP, SSH, SPICE, and VNC.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Remmina remote desktop client on a Manjaro 21.

  • What is /dev/null in Linux and How to Use It - ByteXD

    The null device in Unix systems is /dev/null.

    Its purpose is to immediately discard anything sent to it.

    It’s known also as a bucket or a blackhole. Like throwing something in a thrash bucket or sending it to a blackhole never to be seen again.
    In this guide we will discuss what is the purpose of /dev/null, why it exists, and how to use it.

  • 10 ways to check ports in Linux to help troubleshoot systems | TechRepublic

    System and network troubleshooting often involves checking and obtaining information about ports to ensure functionality and determine the source of problems. Learn some handy tips to help keep systems running smoothly.

Android Leftovers

Small-Scale Fab: Make Parts with Free/Open Source Software

There’s tremendous interest in small-scale fabrication and manufacturing these days. The topic is constantly covered in trade journals and the news. I think it’s the best time ever to be in tech and there is a bright future for anyone leaping into the “small-scale” sector. Lots of techies understand the basic concepts. Say you want to make a bracket. Just buy a 3D printer, sit it on your desk, maybe whip out a quick CAD model on your notebook, push the button on the printer and poof… out comes a super ultra-cool physical part. Yaaaahhh, well… technology is still complicated and nuanced complexity markedly affects expectations, from family members and friends, all the way up through organizations and the general public. I typically maybe just get a “that’s nice, what’s it good for?” response. Like everything else, you have to know stuff to answer their question. This new series aims to help you fearlessly step into small-scale fabrication and inspire you to help guide it into practicality. Here’s a hint: Curiosity, willingness to learn, Free/Open Source Software and a modest bit of cash will put you solidly in the game. Read more

Free Software: Sandstorm, VTENEXT, and Energize

Games: Steam and Schedular (Re)Work

  • More than 2600 Games On The Steam Deck, with Corpse Party as Verified - Boiling Steam

    It did not take too long to move from 2500 to 2600 games: there are now 2624 games at the time of writing working on the Steam Deck – in two categories as usual...

  • Quieter Fans With The Latest Steam Deck Beta

    One of my biggest complaints in my initial Steam Deck impressions (and I know I’m not alone) was the fan noise. While I don’t think I have a particularly whiny unit, the small fan has a sound profile that’s been described accurately as a distant hairdryer. I noted that a better fan curve would help as the Deck was constantly starting and stopping the fan at a very audible level, even for simpler games and desktop usage. There’s also the issue with some Deck users having a much more audible whine, from what appears to be the design of one of the fans used in the Deck (looks like random chance which yours has). Some have taken to using electrical tape to alter the fan noise, though I wouldn’t necessarily suggest it.

  • System76 Scheduler seeks to improve and optimize the execution of games and applications - LinuxStoney

    System76 , the well-known American Linux computer assembler and the one responsible for the Pop!_OS distribution, has published version 1.1 of its programmer, developed with the purpose of improving the response of the software in your operating system and obviously your computers, although it shouldn’t of having problems for its reimplementation on the part of others seeing that it is published under the MPL 2.0 license. The scheduler, whose official name is System76 Scheduler , is written in Rust and is responsible for automatically adjusting the Linux processor scheduler to prioritize processes and thus improve responsiveness. This component takes into account whether the computer is connected to power or running on battery power for further optimization purposes. Version 1.1 has introduced a full level kernel priority under the responsive profile and voluntary level in case of running on battery power.

