today's howtos
-
How to Install Python 2 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux - Linux Shout
Get the easy steps to install Python2 or 2.7 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal to run old applications that need this version.
Python is an object-oriented programming language that offers clear syntax and easy readability; it is easy to learn and very versatile. The language was released in 1991 and is similar to PERL. Available to use on UNIX, Linux, Windows, and Mac OS.
The programming language is standard equipment in many Linux distributions. Python can also be used on many mobile operating systems. For web servers, WSGI (Web Server Gateway Interface) is a universal interface between the server and Python.
-
How To Install Remmina Desktop Client on Manjaro 21 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Remmina Desktop Client on Manjaro 21. For those of you who didn’t know, Remmina is a free and open-source remote desktop client that allows users to access remote machines from a distance. It supports the following protocols X2Go, RDP, SSH, SPICE, and VNC.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Remmina remote desktop client on a Manjaro 21.
-
What is /dev/null in Linux and How to Use It - ByteXD
The null device in Unix systems is /dev/null.
Its purpose is to immediately discard anything sent to it.
It’s known also as a bucket or a blackhole. Like throwing something in a thrash bucket or sending it to a blackhole never to be seen again.
In this guide we will discuss what is the purpose of /dev/null, why it exists, and how to use it.
-
10 ways to check ports in Linux to help troubleshoot systems | TechRepublic
System and network troubleshooting often involves checking and obtaining information about ports to ensure functionality and determine the source of problems. Learn some handy tips to help keep systems running smoothly.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 501 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Small-Scale Fab: Make Parts with Free/Open Source Software
There’s tremendous interest in small-scale fabrication and manufacturing these days. The topic is constantly covered in trade journals and the news. I think it’s the best time ever to be in tech and there is a bright future for anyone leaping into the “small-scale” sector. Lots of techies understand the basic concepts. Say you want to make a bracket. Just buy a 3D printer, sit it on your desk, maybe whip out a quick CAD model on your notebook, push the button on the printer and poof… out comes a super ultra-cool physical part. Yaaaahhh, well… technology is still complicated and nuanced complexity markedly affects expectations, from family members and friends, all the way up through organizations and the general public. I typically maybe just get a “that’s nice, what’s it good for?” response. Like everything else, you have to know stuff to answer their question. This new series aims to help you fearlessly step into small-scale fabrication and inspire you to help guide it into practicality. Here’s a hint: Curiosity, willingness to learn, Free/Open Source Software and a modest bit of cash will put you solidly in the game.
Free Software: Sandstorm, VTENEXT, and Energize
Games: Steam and Schedular (Re)Work
Recent comments
1 min ago
7 min 45 sec ago
9 min 30 sec ago
10 min 57 sec ago
42 min 51 sec ago
53 min 22 sec ago
2 hours 27 min ago
2 hours 44 min ago
3 hours 3 min ago
3 hours 8 min ago