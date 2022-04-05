#42 Numerous Emojis - This Week in GNOME
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 512 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Small-Scale Fab: Make Parts with Free/Open Source Software
There’s tremendous interest in small-scale fabrication and manufacturing these days. The topic is constantly covered in trade journals and the news. I think it’s the best time ever to be in tech and there is a bright future for anyone leaping into the “small-scale” sector. Lots of techies understand the basic concepts. Say you want to make a bracket. Just buy a 3D printer, sit it on your desk, maybe whip out a quick CAD model on your notebook, push the button on the printer and poof… out comes a super ultra-cool physical part. Yaaaahhh, well… technology is still complicated and nuanced complexity markedly affects expectations, from family members and friends, all the way up through organizations and the general public. I typically maybe just get a “that’s nice, what’s it good for?” response. Like everything else, you have to know stuff to answer their question. This new series aims to help you fearlessly step into small-scale fabrication and inspire you to help guide it into practicality. Here’s a hint: Curiosity, willingness to learn, Free/Open Source Software and a modest bit of cash will put you solidly in the game.
Free Software: Sandstorm, VTENEXT, and Energize
Games: Steam and Schedular (Re)Work
Recent comments
1 min ago
7 min 45 sec ago
9 min 30 sec ago
10 min 57 sec ago
42 min 51 sec ago
53 min 22 sec ago
2 hours 27 min ago
2 hours 44 min ago
3 hours 3 min ago
3 hours 8 min ago