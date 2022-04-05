AVMultiPhone is a peculiar MATE-on-phone desktop spin
After SXMO, the DWM-on-phone mod that became popular for its practical minimalism with the PinePhone, and the lesser known ExpidusOS XFCE-based shell, many of the traditional lightweight Linux desktops are receiving touch-friendly adaptions. A relatively new project, AVMultiPhone, is loosely based on the popular MATE desktop, which continues the GNOME 2 legacy experience with modern libraries such as Gtk3.
However, there is more to this than standard MATE. First and foremost, the touchscreen experience appears to be nearly complete, and generally usable. Secondly, a series of applets and configurations was added to ease the integration of details such as touchscreen keyboards.
