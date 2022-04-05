Khadas VIM4 Review - Part 2: Android 11 preview and benchmarks
Raspberry Pi 4 outperforms both Amlogic platforms for 2D graphics, but Khadas VIM4 really shines when it comes to 3D graphics with over twice the performance of ODROID-N2+ and 6.4x faster performance than Raspberry Pi 4. So Khadas VIM4 and Amlogic A311D2 processor in general should be a pretty good platform for gaming or other applications that require fast 3D rendering capabilities.
That will be all for Android 11 on Khadas VIM4 SBC for now, I’ll have a bit more to test on Ubuntu 22.04 Desktop with WiFi 6 and GbE networking, storage performance, Linux benchmarks, GPU and VPU support, etc… I’d like to thank Khadas for sending the board for review. It’s scheduled to launch on May 10, and we’ll know the price at that time. You can register your interest on Khadas website to get notified of availability.
