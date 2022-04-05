Take Firecracker, an open-source, micro-virtualization project that AWS released in 2018. Firecracker was almost universally hailed as cool technology … and then mostly disappeared from public view. I wrote about some early community success, but even that (Weave Ignite to improve Firecracker’s ease-of-use, among other things) came from a close AWS partner. To give Firecracker more community heft, I suggested that AWS follow Google and open up governance around Firecracker, not just its code.

AWS didn’t listen but, not for the first time, my opinion didn’t seem to matter. (That’s a polite way of saying maybe I was wrong.)

Fast forward to 2022, and Firecracker is quietly getting used in lots of cool places. I say “quietly” because, well, why would anyone shout their infrastructure from the rooftops? But when I asked, some interesting users surfaced, like Stripe, Fly.io, System Initiative and more. Of course, it’s still true that most contributors to Firecracker are employed by AWS.

But even if Firecracker would have remained a community of one (AWS), it arguably would have been worth it. In fact, that’s essentially what I argued while I worked for AWS, indicating that there were clear customer-oriented reasons to open-source Firecracker, regardless of community involvement. Open source ensured Firecracker would play nicely with the Linux community and enabled tighter “compounded product gains” for customers.