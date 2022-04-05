MongoDB: Mac Asay and "Principal Community Manager"
Why your open-source project definitely should not be the next Kubernetes
Take Firecracker, an open-source, micro-virtualization project that AWS released in 2018. Firecracker was almost universally hailed as cool technology … and then mostly disappeared from public view. I wrote about some early community success, but even that (Weave Ignite to improve Firecracker’s ease-of-use, among other things) came from a close AWS partner. To give Firecracker more community heft, I suggested that AWS follow Google and open up governance around Firecracker, not just its code.
AWS didn’t listen but, not for the first time, my opinion didn’t seem to matter. (That’s a polite way of saying maybe I was wrong.)
Fast forward to 2022, and Firecracker is quietly getting used in lots of cool places. I say “quietly” because, well, why would anyone shout their infrastructure from the rooftops? But when I asked, some interesting users surfaced, like Stripe, Fly.io, System Initiative and more. Of course, it’s still true that most contributors to Firecracker are employed by AWS.
But even if Firecracker would have remained a community of one (AWS), it arguably would have been worth it. In fact, that’s essentially what I argued while I worked for AWS, indicating that there were clear customer-oriented reasons to open-source Firecracker, regardless of community involvement. Open source ensured Firecracker would play nicely with the Linux community and enabled tighter “compounded product gains” for customers.
Build community engagement by serving up Lean Coffee
I recently started a new job at MongoDB as a Principal Community Manager, spearheading the MongoDB Community Champions program. In that role, I faced two challenges.
First, I was joining a brand new, fully remote team. Not only was I new myself, but the team as a whole was just beginning to form, with new members coming on board a couple of times per month. This team was also spread across several time zones, with about half of them older, established members who've been with the company for a long time and know each other pretty well, and the other half entirely new faces.
Second, the Community Champions program started during the pandemic. As a result, program participants from around the world had very little opportunity to meet each other and meld as a group. I wanted to find out more about what they wanted to discuss and learn, so I could use that to plan out the first few months of programming. I also wanted to give them a chance to talk with each other about their interests.
I ran these scenarios past a friend of mine, the fabulous Donna Benjamin, and she suggested an extremely useful tool from the Open Practice Library: Lean Coffee.
Appwrite’s new open-source fund could offer a novel path to sustainability | TechRepublic
“While some projects are used by millions, they might still struggle to find a reasonable way to monetize and sustain themselves. This is where we believe we can help,” Fux said. Open-source projects need all sorts of support, he continued, but in his experience, “financial support was my biggest concern” as a maintainer. Sometimes, however, there’s no intent to ignore cash-strapped maintainers. “Companies benefit from your work but are not always aware of the challenges you need to face to deliver it,” he suggested. Therefore, Appwrite’s open-source fund is as much designed to raise cash as “awareness of the challenges required to deliver high-quality, open-source products.”
RISC-V edges closer to reality: Alibaba close to porting Android to RISC-V
In order for RISC-V to become mainstream, it needs to be able to run modern operating systems, have accessible compilers, and be compatible with mainstream applications. Recently, Alibaba announced that it is getting closer to porting Android to RISC-V, which marks a major milestone in the widespread adoption of RISC-V.
Android Leftovers
Small-Scale Fab: Make Parts with Free/Open Source Software
There’s tremendous interest in small-scale fabrication and manufacturing these days. The topic is constantly covered in trade journals and the news. I think it’s the best time ever to be in tech and there is a bright future for anyone leaping into the “small-scale” sector. Lots of techies understand the basic concepts. Say you want to make a bracket. Just buy a 3D printer, sit it on your desk, maybe whip out a quick CAD model on your notebook, push the button on the printer and poof… out comes a super ultra-cool physical part. Yaaaahhh, well… technology is still complicated and nuanced complexity markedly affects expectations, from family members and friends, all the way up through organizations and the general public. I typically maybe just get a “that’s nice, what’s it good for?” response. Like everything else, you have to know stuff to answer their question. This new series aims to help you fearlessly step into small-scale fabrication and inspire you to help guide it into practicality. Here’s a hint: Curiosity, willingness to learn, Free/Open Source Software and a modest bit of cash will put you solidly in the game.
Free Software: Sandstorm, VTENEXT, and Energize
