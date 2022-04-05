Games: Steam and Schedular (Re)Work
More than 2600 Games On The Steam Deck, with Corpse Party as Verified - Boiling Steam
It did not take too long to move from 2500 to 2600 games: there are now 2624 games at the time of writing working on the Steam Deck – in two categories as usual...
Quieter Fans With The Latest Steam Deck Beta
One of my biggest complaints in my initial Steam Deck impressions (and I know I’m not alone) was the fan noise. While I don’t think I have a particularly whiny unit, the small fan has a sound profile that’s been described accurately as a distant hairdryer.
I noted that a better fan curve would help as the Deck was constantly starting and stopping the fan at a very audible level, even for simpler games and desktop usage. There’s also the issue with some Deck users having a much more audible whine, from what appears to be the design of one of the fans used in the Deck (looks like random chance which yours has). Some have taken to using electrical tape to alter the fan noise, though I wouldn’t necessarily suggest it.
System76 Scheduler seeks to improve and optimize the execution of games and applications - LinuxStoney
System76 , the well-known American Linux computer assembler and the one responsible for the Pop!_OS distribution, has published version 1.1 of its programmer, developed with the purpose of improving the response of the software in your operating system and obviously your computers, although it shouldn’t of having problems for its reimplementation on the part of others seeing that it is published under the MPL 2.0 license.
The scheduler, whose official name is System76 Scheduler , is written in Rust and is responsible for automatically adjusting the Linux processor scheduler to prioritize processes and thus improve responsiveness. This component takes into account whether the computer is connected to power or running on battery power for further optimization purposes. Version 1.1 has introduced a full level kernel priority under the responsive profile and voluntary level in case of running on battery power.
