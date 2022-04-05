Free Software: Sandstorm, VTENEXT, and Energize
-
Why enterprise and medium-size companies should consider using Sandstorm
Sandstorm is an open source project built by a community of volunteers with the goal of making it really easy to run open source web applications.
-
VTENEXT is the Open Source CRM and BPM solution
VTENEXT is released and distributed under the GNU AFFERO GENERAL PUBLIC LICENSE Version 3.0.
-
Track your nutrition with this amazing free Android app: Energize
Energize is a fairly new food and nutrition for Android systems. It is totally a free and open-source application that you can download, build, install for free, and even examine the source code.
[...]
The project is released under The GNU General Public License v3.0 only
-
