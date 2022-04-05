In order for RISC-V to become mainstream, it needs to be able to run modern operating systems, have accessible compilers, and be compatible with mainstream applications. Recently, Alibaba announced that it is getting closer to porting Android to RISC-V, which marks a major milestone in the widespread adoption of RISC-V.

Small-Scale Fab: Make Parts with Free/Open Source Software There’s tremendous interest in small-scale fabrication and manufacturing these days. The topic is constantly covered in trade journals and the news. I think it’s the best time ever to be in tech and there is a bright future for anyone leaping into the “small-scale” sector. Lots of techies understand the basic concepts. Say you want to make a bracket. Just buy a 3D printer, sit it on your desk, maybe whip out a quick CAD model on your notebook, push the button on the printer and poof… out comes a super ultra-cool physical part. Yaaaahhh, well… technology is still complicated and nuanced complexity markedly affects expectations, from family members and friends, all the way up through organizations and the general public. I typically maybe just get a “that’s nice, what’s it good for?” response. Like everything else, you have to know stuff to answer their question. This new series aims to help you fearlessly step into small-scale fabrication and inspire you to help guide it into practicality. Here’s a hint: Curiosity, willingness to learn, Free/Open Source Software and a modest bit of cash will put you solidly in the game.