There’s tremendous interest in small-scale fabrication and manufacturing these days. The topic is constantly covered in trade journals and the news. I think it’s the best time ever to be in tech and there is a bright future for anyone leaping into the “small-scale” sector.

Lots of techies understand the basic concepts. Say you want to make a bracket. Just buy a 3D printer, sit it on your desk, maybe whip out a quick CAD model on your notebook, push the button on the printer and poof… out comes a super ultra-cool physical part.

Yaaaahhh, well… technology is still complicated and nuanced complexity markedly affects expectations, from family members and friends, all the way up through organizations and the general public. I typically maybe just get a “that’s nice, what’s it good for?” response.

Like everything else, you have to know stuff to answer their question.

This new series aims to help you fearlessly step into small-scale fabrication and inspire you to help guide it into practicality. Here’s a hint: Curiosity, willingness to learn, Free/Open Source Software and a modest bit of cash will put you solidly in the game.