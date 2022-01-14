Security Leftovers
Security Bulletin 04 May 2022
SingCERT's Security Bulletin summarises the list of vulnerabilities collated from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)'s National Vulnerability Database (NVD) in the past week.
25+ Vulnerable websites to practice your ethical hacking skills
In recent times as the field of information is on the rise a new term ‘Ethical Hacking’ has emerged and opened many different avenues for IT and cyber security professionals. Now more and more people are getting familiar with the field of information security and are getting interested in learning about hacking skills.
For budding hackers, these are often the best way to hit the ground running in case of career choices towards penetration testing or also known as vulnerability assessment and pen testing (VAPT).
What are the Best Automated Penetration Testing Tools in 2022? - TechStory
The process that identifies and resolves security issues within a network or a system is known as automated penetration testing and it can be a rather time-taking method, especially if done manually. This is where automated penetration testing tools come in. They automate the process of pentesting, making it easier and faster for you to find and fix vulnerabilities. We will discuss the best-automated penetration testing tools available today.
Threat Actor Increases Dwell Time By Targeting Opaque Devices | Decipher
Researchers have uncovered a threat actor that is targeting the emails of employees at various companies - including ones that focus on corporate development, mergers and acquisitions and large corporate transactions - for suspected espionage purposes.
The group, UNC3524, turned researchers’ heads by having a longer-than-average dwell time on victim networks, due in part to the group’s installation of backdoors on opaque network appliances like SAN arrays, load balancers and wireless access point controllers that do not support security tools like antivirus or endpoint protection. Victims have been located in the U.S., Germany and Singapore, said researchers.
Understand the 3 P's of Cloud Native Security
Dependency Issues: Solving the World's Open-Source Software Security Problem - War on the Rocks
The idea of a lone programmer relying on their own genius and technical acumen to create the next great piece of software was always a stretch. Today it is more of a myth than ever. Competitive market forces mean that software developers must rely on code created by an unknown number of other programmers. As a result, most software is best thought of as bricolage — diverse, usually open-source components, often called dependencies, stitched together with bits of custom code into a new application.
This software engineering paradigm — programmers reusing open-source software components rather than repeatedly duplicating the efforts of others — has led to massive economic gains. According to the best available analysis, open-source components now comprise 90 percent of most software applications. And the list of economically important and widely used open-source components — Google’s deep learning framework TensorFlow or its Facebook-sponsored competitor PyTorch, the ubiquitous encryption library OpenSSL, or the container management software Kubernetes — is long and growing longer. The military and intelligence community, too, are dependent on open-source software: programs like Palantir have become crucial for counter-terrorism operations, while the F-35 contains millions of lines of code.
Cyberespionage Group Targeting M&A, Corporate Transactions Personnel
Security researchers at Mandiant are documenting the discovery of a new hacking group focused on cyberespionage targeting employees responsible for corporate development, large corporate transactions, and mergers and acquisitions.
Referred to as UNC3524 – Mandiant uses 'UNC' to track uncategorized hacking groups – the threat actor does not appear interested in immediate financial gain, given that it manages to remain undetected for an order of magnitude longer than the average dwell time of 21 days in 2021.
[...]
To keep the malware footprint low, the attackers relied on built-in Windows protocols. Lateral movement was obtained through a customized version of Impacket’s WMIEXEC tool, which employs Windows Management Instrumentation to create a semi-interactive shell.
