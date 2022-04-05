Simply put, coding is telling a computer or machine how to perform a task. As a rep from Raspberry Pi Foundation explains, "Coding is one aspect of digital making. When you write code, you are writing instructions for a computer to follow." As complex as they may seem, computers are actually simple devices, so that's why you have to give them really simple instructions that you then build into a complex set of rules. And learning how to provide those instructions isn't just helpful for computers — it challenges programmers to communicate with computers in a way that makes sense. Why is coding good for kids? Teaching your kid how to code won't just make them a computer whiz — it will teach them plenty of other valuable skills as well. "When young people are given opportunities to learn and create with code, they can do incredible things, from expressing themselves creatively, to highlighting real-world issues or controlling a robot," the Raspberry Pi Foundation rep says. "Coding also helps develop young people's resilience and problem-solving skills, as debugging is a key part of the process to ensure their code works correctly." Yes, they may get frustrated at times, but it's all part of the process!At what age can a child start coding? Just like when learning a new language, it's both better and easier to learn coding skills from a young age. "There is research into children being able to learn aspects of coding from the age of three, as well as during kindergarten and early elementary school," the Raspberry Pi Foundation rep explains.