Programming Leftovers
Git for Mainframe: Back to the Future
Software delivery modernization should be done with care, especially with mission-critical mainframe apps. But for some, modernization will feel like a trip back to the future.
Mainframe applications are typically systems of record with high-value transactions, significant compliance risk and an essential need for stability and security. They’ve been running reliably, often for decades, with code changes made by teams of dedicated developers using time-tested interfaces like ISPF (green screens) and Eclipse integrated with mainframe-based source management tools—Endevor is the most widely used example.
Top 10 Trending Open-Source Python Projects on GitHub [Ed: Pretending that anything Microsoft does not control simply does not exist]
Top 10 AI Skills that will Get You a Job in FAANG Companies in 2022 - Analytics Insight [Ed: Surveillance jobs]
Top 10 Python Jobs Developers Should Apply for in FAANG Companies
15 Best Coding Games for Kids - Kids Programming Classes & Websites
Simply put, coding is telling a computer or machine how to perform a task. As a rep from Raspberry Pi Foundation explains, "Coding is one aspect of digital making. When you write code, you are writing instructions for a computer to follow." As complex as they may seem, computers are actually simple devices, so that's why you have to give them really simple instructions that you then build into a complex set of rules. And learning how to provide those instructions isn't just helpful for computers — it challenges programmers to communicate with computers in a way that makes sense. Why is coding good for kids? Teaching your kid how to code won't just make them a computer whiz — it will teach them plenty of other valuable skills as well. "When young people are given opportunities to learn and create with code, they can do incredible things, from expressing themselves creatively, to highlighting real-world issues or controlling a robot," the Raspberry Pi Foundation rep says. "Coding also helps develop young people's resilience and problem-solving skills, as debugging is a key part of the process to ensure their code works correctly." Yes, they may get frustrated at times, but it's all part of the process!At what age can a child start coding? Just like when learning a new language, it's both better and easier to learn coding skills from a young age. "There is research into children being able to learn aspects of coding from the age of three, as well as during kindergarten and early elementary school," the Raspberry Pi Foundation rep explains.
RProtoBuf 0.4.19 on CRAN: Updates
A new release 0.4.19 of RProtoBuf arrived on CRAN earlier today. RProtoBuf provides R with bindings for the Google Protocol Buffers (“ProtoBuf”) data encoding and serialization library used and released by Google, and deployed very widely in numerous projects as a language and operating-system agnostic protocol.
This release contains a pull request contribution by Michael Chirico to add support for the TextFormat API, a minor maintenance fix ensuring (standard) string are referenced as std::string to avoid a hickup on Arch builds, some repo updates, plus reporting of (package and library) versions on startup. The following section from the NEWS.Rd file has more details.
SpiderMonkey Newsletter (Firefox 100-101) | SpiderMonkey JavaScript/WebAssembly Engine
SpiderMonkey is the JavaScript engine used in Mozilla Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the JavaScript and WebAssembly work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 100 and 101 Nightly release cycles.
Learn how to program with this Python Humble Bundle for as little as $1 - News Azi
Looking to improve your Python programming skills? Humble Bundle and No Starch Press have put together the Python Book Bundle with up to 18 books.
The Humble Bundle is all in the name of charity, so the minimum payments for each tier are suggestions, but if you like the cause you can always give more. The beneficiaries for this bundle include the Python Software Foundation and the Hacker Initiative. Here’s what’s available.
Python Basic Electronics Control with the Raspberry Pi | Developer.com
The Raspberry Pi device, beyond just being a low-cost introductory computing tool, also provides a robust electronic controller interface that enables programmatic control of external electronic systems. These systems can be as simple as turning on or off an LED, or as complex as being able to control a robotic arm or other, more elaborate, electronic devices. This Python and embedded programming tutorial will show the reader how to use Raspberry Pi-specific Python libraries to control basic electronic components. Many similar Python tutorials presume extensive knowledge in the use of such components, but this article will not make that presumption. Instead, programmers will be shown a “gentle” introduction into the electronics concepts needed to get this project going, in the hopes that this foundation will encourage the reader to do more experimentation beyond the simple experiment to be presented within this two part programming series.
VESA Launches Industry's First Open Standard and Logo Program for PC Monitor and Laptop Display Variable Refresh Rate Performance for Gaming and Media Playback
