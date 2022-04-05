Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Free, Libre, and Open Source Software

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 7th of May 2022 11:03:58 PM Filed under
Software

  • Meet Logseq, an open-source knowledge management system that ‘stores data like a brain’ [Ed: Open-source with dash typically means it is fake]

    With support for markup languages such as Markdown and Emacs’ Org-mode, Logseq enables users to create tasks, manage and store notes or to-do lists, embed pages, annotate PDFs and create links between all the information contained within, to create a free flow of information.

  • Open-source OS is a low-cost alternative to Windows for IPCs - Drives and Controls Magazine

    FreeBSD supports both 32- and 64-bit platforms, providing scalable implementation from ARM CPUs up to powerful Xeon CPUs. It has a small footprint, taking up less than 300MB of RAM.

  • Open source and liability [Ed: Charlatan and fraud Craig Wright is using the term "Open Source" to promote his lies]
  • Open source – the gift that keeps on giving [Ed: They have managed to skip GNU like it never existed and does not exist]

    In a world in which conflict, crime and chaos dominate mainstream news and social media channels around the world, there’s one global project that proves that people of vastly different backgrounds, cultures and creeds can work together for the betterment of humanity, everywhere.

    [...]

    The roots of the open source project can be traced back to the 1960s and the development of Unix, which grew into a collection of standalone operating systems for mainframe computing. But it was only when Finnish student Linus Torvalds released Linux, a version of Unix, as a new, free operating system kernel in September 1991, that open source was truly accelerated. The open source label, however, only came to the fore in 1998 after the release of the Netscape source code.

  • UsTaxes is an open-source free tax filing app for USA

    UsTaxes is a free, open-source tax filing application that can be used to file the Federal 1040 form. It is available in both web and desktop versions. It is provided free of charge and requires no sharing of personal data.

  • Linux App Summit 2022

    A week ago I attended Linux App Summit (LAS) 2022 in Rovereto, Italy. It was great to finally travel and meet people again, after more than two years. At the same time it would be naive to think the pandemic is over, and it’s still a few days too early for the final verdict on whether we managed to meet safely, but things look very promising so far.

  • 10 Professional-Level Web Design Tools to Get the Ideal Website [Ed: GNU's GIMP]
»

More in Tux Machines

today's leftovers

  • The Hyperscalers Point The Way To Integrated AI Stacks - The Next Platform [Ed: IBM-sponsored writer Timothy Prickett Morgan composes some word salad about "Hey Hi"; "Sponsored by Intel"]
  • IBM announces first major update to Power9 servers in three years

    IBM will launch the first major update to its i operating system for Power CPU-based servers in three years. The enhancements are largely hardware-oriented, supporting both the older Power9 and the newer Power10, which has been available since last September.

  • Intel wants to fix sleep malfunction on Linux laptops

    That Linux doesn’t shine on laptops is pretty well known. Problems with energy management have been a constant in its history, which have sometimes led to significant regressions . Fortunately, Intel seems to be willing to do its part to at least get better at carrying out the suspension process. It seems there are models of laptops with Intel processors that run hotter than they should, leading to battery drain that can occur even when the computer goes to sleep . With the problem on the table, Intel has decided to take action on the matter to introduce a solution in the Linux kernel, since the origin is apparently a bug in S0ix caused by overheating of the PCH, but before getting into the flour, let’s briefly explain what S0ix and PCH are.

Free, Libre, and Open Source Software

  • Meet Logseq, an open-source knowledge management system that ‘stores data like a brain’ [Ed: Open-source with dash typically means it is fake]

    With support for markup languages such as Markdown and Emacs’ Org-mode, Logseq enables users to create tasks, manage and store notes or to-do lists, embed pages, annotate PDFs and create links between all the information contained within, to create a free flow of information.

  • Open-source OS is a low-cost alternative to Windows for IPCs - Drives and Controls Magazine

    FreeBSD supports both 32- and 64-bit platforms, providing scalable implementation from ARM CPUs up to powerful Xeon CPUs. It has a small footprint, taking up less than 300MB of RAM.

  • Open source and liability [Ed: Charlatan and fraud Craig Wright is using the term "Open Source" to promote his lies]
  • Open source – the gift that keeps on giving [Ed: They have managed to skip GNU like it never existed and does not exist]

    In a world in which conflict, crime and chaos dominate mainstream news and social media channels around the world, there’s one global project that proves that people of vastly different backgrounds, cultures and creeds can work together for the betterment of humanity, everywhere. [...] The roots of the open source project can be traced back to the 1960s and the development of Unix, which grew into a collection of standalone operating systems for mainframe computing. But it was only when Finnish student Linus Torvalds released Linux, a version of Unix, as a new, free operating system kernel in September 1991, that open source was truly accelerated. The open source label, however, only came to the fore in 1998 after the release of the Netscape source code.

  • UsTaxes is an open-source free tax filing app for USA

    UsTaxes is a free, open-source tax filing application that can be used to file the Federal 1040 form. It is available in both web and desktop versions. It is provided free of charge and requires no sharing of personal data.

  • Linux App Summit 2022

    A week ago I attended Linux App Summit (LAS) 2022 in Rovereto, Italy. It was great to finally travel and meet people again, after more than two years. At the same time it would be naive to think the pandemic is over, and it’s still a few days too early for the final verdict on whether we managed to meet safely, but things look very promising so far.

  • 10 Professional-Level Web Design Tools to Get the Ideal Website [Ed: GNU's GIMP]

Programming Leftovers

  • Git for Mainframe: Back to the Future

    Software delivery modernization should be done with care, especially with mission-critical mainframe apps. But for some, modernization will feel like a trip back to the future. Mainframe applications are typically systems of record with high-value transactions, significant compliance risk and an essential need for stability and security. They’ve been running reliably, often for decades, with code changes made by teams of dedicated developers using time-tested interfaces like ISPF (green screens) and Eclipse integrated with mainframe-based source management tools—Endevor is the most widely used example.

  • Top 10 Trending Open-Source Python Projects on GitHub [Ed: Pretending that anything Microsoft does not control simply does not exist]
  • Top 10 AI Skills that will Get You a Job in FAANG Companies in 2022 - Analytics Insight [Ed: Surveillance jobs]
  • Top 10 Python Jobs Developers Should Apply for in FAANG Companies
  • 15 Best Coding Games for Kids - Kids Programming Classes & Websites

    Simply put, coding is telling a computer or machine how to perform a task. As a rep from Raspberry Pi Foundation explains, "Coding is one aspect of digital making. When you write code, you are writing instructions for a computer to follow." As complex as they may seem, computers are actually simple devices, so that's why you have to give them really simple instructions that you then build into a complex set of rules. And learning how to provide those instructions isn't just helpful for computers — it challenges programmers to communicate with computers in a way that makes sense. Why is coding good for kids? Teaching your kid how to code won't just make them a computer whiz — it will teach them plenty of other valuable skills as well. "When young people are given opportunities to learn and create with code, they can do incredible things, from expressing themselves creatively, to highlighting real-world issues or controlling a robot," the Raspberry Pi Foundation rep says. "Coding also helps develop young people's resilience and problem-solving skills, as debugging is a key part of the process to ensure their code works correctly." Yes, they may get frustrated at times, but it's all part of the process!At what age can a child start coding? Just like when learning a new language, it's both better and easier to learn coding skills from a young age. "There is research into children being able to learn aspects of coding from the age of three, as well as during kindergarten and early elementary school," the Raspberry Pi Foundation rep explains.

  • RProtoBuf 0.4.19 on CRAN: Updates

    A new release 0.4.19 of RProtoBuf arrived on CRAN earlier today. RProtoBuf provides R with bindings for the Google Protocol Buffers (“ProtoBuf”) data encoding and serialization library used and released by Google, and deployed very widely in numerous projects as a language and operating-system agnostic protocol. This release contains a pull request contribution by Michael Chirico to add support for the TextFormat API, a minor maintenance fix ensuring (standard) string are referenced as std::string to avoid a hickup on Arch builds, some repo updates, plus reporting of (package and library) versions on startup. The following section from the NEWS.Rd file has more details.

  • SpiderMonkey Newsletter (Firefox 100-101) | SpiderMonkey JavaScript/WebAssembly Engine

    SpiderMonkey is the JavaScript engine used in Mozilla Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the JavaScript and WebAssembly work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 100 and 101 Nightly release cycles.

  • Learn how to program with this Python Humble Bundle for as little as $1 - News Azi

    Looking to improve your Python programming skills? Humble Bundle and No Starch Press have put together the Python Book Bundle with up to 18 books. The Humble Bundle is all in the name of charity, so the minimum payments for each tier are suggestions, but if you like the cause you can always give more. The beneficiaries for this bundle include the Python Software Foundation and the Hacker Initiative. Here’s what’s available.

  • Python Basic Electronics Control with the Raspberry Pi | Developer.com

    The Raspberry Pi device, beyond just being a low-cost introductory computing tool, also provides a robust electronic controller interface that enables programmatic control of external electronic systems. These systems can be as simple as turning on or off an LED, or as complex as being able to control a robotic arm or other, more elaborate, electronic devices. This Python and embedded programming tutorial will show the reader how to use Raspberry Pi-specific Python libraries to control basic electronic components. Many similar Python tutorials presume extensive knowledge in the use of such components, but this article will not make that presumption. Instead, programmers will be shown a “gentle” introduction into the electronics concepts needed to get this project going, in the hopes that this foundation will encourage the reader to do more experimentation beyond the simple experiment to be presented within this two part programming series.

  • VESA Launches Industry's First Open Standard and Logo Program for PC Monitor and Laptop Display Variable Refresh Rate Performance for Gaming and Media Playback

Proprietary Software Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6