today's howtos
-
Add-Apt-Repository Without User Input Prompt
In Linux OS, a number of packages are installed by default. However, these packages are never enough. You may need several packages over time. The Linux distribution Ubuntu uses apt for installing, updating, and removing the packages. The apt keeps the repositories in the single sources.list file under the /etc/apt/ directory. It also keeps the repositories in separate (.list) files under the /etc/apt/sources.list.d directory. To add a repository in Ubuntu, you need to either edit these files or you can use the add-apt-repository.
-
How to Install and Use Webmin in Ubuntu 22.04
Webmin is a web-based interface for Linux-based systems administration. It permits you to operate a server from the console or remotely, eliminating the requirement to change Linux/Unix configuration files manually. You can also utilize the Webmin interface for configuring operating system internals such as disc quotas, services or configuration files, and open source applications like MySQL, PHP, DNS, Apache, or Tomcat.
This write-up will discuss the procedure to install and use Webmin in Ubuntu 22.04. So, let’s start!
-
How to find the IP address of the Raspberry Pi operating system
The Raspberry Pi operating system is also a type of Debian-based Linux distribution so the commands of the command-line interface are almost the same so we can find out the IP address of the Raspberry Pi similarly we find in any other Debian based distribution..
In this write-up, we will find out about the methods by which we can find out the IP address of the Raspberry Pi operating system, but before proceeding towards these methods, we will explore what the IP address is.
-
How to install and use veracrypt on Ubuntu 22.04
VeraCrypt is an open-source data encryption utility to encrypt a drive or the whole system storage. VeraCrypt is the descendent of the obsolete encryption utility named TrueCrypt.
VeraCrypt is derived from the source code of TrueCrypt. However, it overcomes the limitations of TrueCrypt. For instance, VeraCrypt is equipped with various encryption algorithms such as AES (Advanced Encryption Standard), Camelia, Kuznyechik, Serpent, and Twofish. Additionally, VeraCrypt provides support to combine various algorithms from the above-mentioned algorithms.
-
How to install Android Studio on Ubuntu 22.04
Android studio is one of the many tools available that are used for android development. This is a cross-platform tool that works on many operating systems and has numerous built-in features and comes with multiple layouts for generating eye catchy GUI. These features were one reason why this tool replaced the formerly popular tool Eclipse IDE.
You can install Android Studio on Ubuntu 22.04 using two methods which are either using android-studio repository or Snap. Both of these methods have been discussed here in detail.
-
How to Install Apache on Ubuntu 22.04
Apache web server is developed by “Robert McCool”. This open-source web server is responsible for accepting the HTTP requests from the users and providing the requested information in the form of web pages and files. It is mainly utilized by programmers for code testing. Apache also offers a secure file-sharing feature that permits users to store their important files in its root directory and share them with other users.
This write-up will discuss the method to install Apache on Ubuntu 22.04. So, let’s start!
-
How to Install Discord on Ubuntu 22.04
Discord is a social application that is used by millions of people to text, video, and voice chat with their friends and social communities. Discord is free and can be utilized on multiple devices. Users can exchange messages, and share media and files either in private chat or in groups called servers. This app was originally developed for the gamers to chat meanwhile playing games.
This app is cross-platform compatible and can be used on Windows, Linux Distros, or Mac OS. In this blog, we will teach various ways with which you can install discord on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
How to Check and Update Java Version on Ubuntu 22.04?
Java is a general-purpose client-side programming language that serves several functionalities like android application development, game development, web applications development, and many other software products. To build any application, first, we have to install Java on our computer systems. However, some applications are not capable to run on java’s outdated version. So, it’s essential to know which Java version is installed on our operating system and if our machine is running an outdated version of java, then how to update it.
This post will explain how to check and upgrade the Java version on Ubuntu 22.04. So, let’s begin!
-
Install the latest PHP on Ubuntu 22.04
PHP, which is a scripting language, was designed for building websites. This language can be used on many platforms such Linux, Windows, Mac OS, and Unix. The latest version of PHP which is version 8.1 was released on 25th November, 2021 and serves as an extension of PHP version 8.0. This version introduces many features which were not present in the previous one such as enums, read-only properties, never return type, fibers, etc.
Here we have summed up steps using which you can with great ease install the latest version of PHP in Ubuntu 22.04.
-
How to Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04
VLC media player is open-source and free software that works on every platform such as Windows, Mac OS, Linux, etc and is capable of playing all types of multimedia files and audio CDs, DVDs, VCDs, etc. It is a streaming media server that was founded by the VideoLAN project.
Since we mentioned that it can work on any platform, therefore, if you are a Linux user and wondering how to install the VLC media player on Ubuntu 22.04 then you are at the perfect place. Here we have summed up the ways with which you can install VLC on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
How to Install Ubuntu 22.04 on VirtualBox
The Canonical developers are about to release their latest version of Ubuntu in April 2022 which will be referred to as Ubuntu 22.04. The beta version of the system has been released and we performed certain steps to install this version on the VirtualBox. Installation of the other stable versions will be similar to the one discussed here.
Therefore, if you wish to learn the installation procedure of Ubuntu 22.04 on VirtualBox then read the article till the end.
-
How to Create New User on Ubuntu 22.04
The cloud server originally contains a user named system, however, if you wish to create a new user on your system to perform system administrative actions then you can generate one using two possible ways. Both of these methods have been discussed here in this blog.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 403 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 30 min ago
2 hours 47 min ago
3 hours 32 min ago
4 hours 34 min ago
4 hours 41 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
4 hours 44 min ago
5 hours 16 min ago
5 hours 26 min ago
7 hours 48 sec ago