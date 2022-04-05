The Raspberry Pi is a multi-purpose small size device which has the power to become people’s ideal choice in every aspect. It has started to set its mark into the Internet of Things (IoT) world and has quickly become an excellent source to bring people into the whole new world. When we talk about IoT, the only thing that comes to our mind is the communication of devices over the internet but on the other side some people will also need an answer about how a Raspberry device will be used for communication purposes.

If you are the one among those people who don’t have any knowledge then you should follow this guide which will teach you how you may utilize your Raspberry Pi device for communication purposes with the help of a Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT) protocol. Before proceeding towards its use with Raspberry Pi, it is important for you to acquire the basic understanding of MQTT.