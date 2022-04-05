today's howtos
-
In Linux OS, a number of packages are installed by default. However, these packages are never enough. You may need several packages over time. The Linux distribution Ubuntu uses apt for installing, updating, and removing the packages. The apt keeps the repositories in the single sources.list file under the /etc/apt/ directory. It also keeps the repositories in separate (.list) files under the /etc/apt/sources.list.d directory. To add a repository in Ubuntu, you need to either edit these files or you can use the add-apt-repository.
-
Webmin is a web-based interface for Linux-based systems administration. It permits you to operate a server from the console or remotely, eliminating the requirement to change Linux/Unix configuration files manually. You can also utilize the Webmin interface for configuring operating system internals such as disc quotas, services or configuration files, and open source applications like MySQL, PHP, DNS, Apache, or Tomcat.
This write-up will discuss the procedure to install and use Webmin in Ubuntu 22.04. So, let’s start!
-
The Raspberry Pi operating system is also a type of Debian-based Linux distribution so the commands of the command-line interface are almost the same so we can find out the IP address of the Raspberry Pi similarly we find in any other Debian based distribution..
In this write-up, we will find out about the methods by which we can find out the IP address of the Raspberry Pi operating system, but before proceeding towards these methods, we will explore what the IP address is.
-
VeraCrypt is an open-source data encryption utility to encrypt a drive or the whole system storage. VeraCrypt is the descendent of the obsolete encryption utility named TrueCrypt.
VeraCrypt is derived from the source code of TrueCrypt. However, it overcomes the limitations of TrueCrypt. For instance, VeraCrypt is equipped with various encryption algorithms such as AES (Advanced Encryption Standard), Camelia, Kuznyechik, Serpent, and Twofish. Additionally, VeraCrypt provides support to combine various algorithms from the above-mentioned algorithms.
-
Android studio is one of the many tools available that are used for android development. This is a cross-platform tool that works on many operating systems and has numerous built-in features and comes with multiple layouts for generating eye catchy GUI. These features were one reason why this tool replaced the formerly popular tool Eclipse IDE.
You can install Android Studio on Ubuntu 22.04 using two methods which are either using android-studio repository or Snap. Both of these methods have been discussed here in detail.
-
Apache web server is developed by “Robert McCool”. This open-source web server is responsible for accepting the HTTP requests from the users and providing the requested information in the form of web pages and files. It is mainly utilized by programmers for code testing. Apache also offers a secure file-sharing feature that permits users to store their important files in its root directory and share them with other users.
This write-up will discuss the method to install Apache on Ubuntu 22.04. So, let’s start!
-
Discord is a social application that is used by millions of people to text, video, and voice chat with their friends and social communities. Discord is free and can be utilized on multiple devices. Users can exchange messages, and share media and files either in private chat or in groups called servers. This app was originally developed for the gamers to chat meanwhile playing games.
This app is cross-platform compatible and can be used on Windows, Linux Distros, or Mac OS. In this blog, we will teach various ways with which you can install discord on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
Java is a general-purpose client-side programming language that serves several functionalities like android application development, game development, web applications development, and many other software products. To build any application, first, we have to install Java on our computer systems. However, some applications are not capable to run on java’s outdated version. So, it’s essential to know which Java version is installed on our operating system and if our machine is running an outdated version of java, then how to update it.
This post will explain how to check and upgrade the Java version on Ubuntu 22.04. So, let’s begin!
-
PHP, which is a scripting language, was designed for building websites. This language can be used on many platforms such Linux, Windows, Mac OS, and Unix. The latest version of PHP which is version 8.1 was released on 25th November, 2021 and serves as an extension of PHP version 8.0. This version introduces many features which were not present in the previous one such as enums, read-only properties, never return type, fibers, etc.
Here we have summed up steps using which you can with great ease install the latest version of PHP in Ubuntu 22.04.
-
VLC media player is open-source and free software that works on every platform such as Windows, Mac OS, Linux, etc and is capable of playing all types of multimedia files and audio CDs, DVDs, VCDs, etc. It is a streaming media server that was founded by the VideoLAN project.
Since we mentioned that it can work on any platform, therefore, if you are a Linux user and wondering how to install the VLC media player on Ubuntu 22.04 then you are at the perfect place. Here we have summed up the ways with which you can install VLC on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
The Canonical developers are about to release their latest version of Ubuntu in April 2022 which will be referred to as Ubuntu 22.04. The beta version of the system has been released and we performed certain steps to install this version on the VirtualBox. Installation of the other stable versions will be similar to the one discussed here.
Therefore, if you wish to learn the installation procedure of Ubuntu 22.04 on VirtualBox then read the article till the end.
-
The cloud server originally contains a user named system, however, if you wish to create a new user on your system to perform system administrative actions then you can generate one using two possible ways. Both of these methods have been discussed here in this blog.
today's leftovers
-
IBM will launch the first major update to its i operating system for Power CPU-based servers in three years. The enhancements are largely hardware-oriented, supporting both the older Power9 and the newer Power10, which has been available since last September.
-
That Linux doesn’t shine on laptops is pretty well known. Problems with energy management have been a constant in its history, which have sometimes led to significant regressions . Fortunately, Intel seems to be willing to do its part to at least get better at carrying out the suspension process.
It seems there are models of laptops with Intel processors that run hotter than they should, leading to battery drain that can occur even when the computer goes to sleep . With the problem on the table, Intel has decided to take action on the matter to introduce a solution in the Linux kernel, since the origin is apparently a bug in S0ix caused by overheating of the PCH, but before getting into the flour, let’s briefly explain what S0ix and PCH are.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
With support for markup languages such as Markdown and Emacs’ Org-mode, Logseq enables users to create tasks, manage and store notes or to-do lists, embed pages, annotate PDFs and create links between all the information contained within, to create a free flow of information.
-
FreeBSD supports both 32- and 64-bit platforms, providing scalable implementation from ARM CPUs up to powerful Xeon CPUs. It has a small footprint, taking up less than 300MB of RAM.
-
Open source and liability [Ed: Charlatan and fraud Craig Wright is using the term "Open Source" to promote his lies]
-
In a world in which conflict, crime and chaos dominate mainstream news and social media channels around the world, there’s one global project that proves that people of vastly different backgrounds, cultures and creeds can work together for the betterment of humanity, everywhere.
[...]
The roots of the open source project can be traced back to the 1960s and the development of Unix, which grew into a collection of standalone operating systems for mainframe computing. But it was only when Finnish student Linus Torvalds released Linux, a version of Unix, as a new, free operating system kernel in September 1991, that open source was truly accelerated. The open source label, however, only came to the fore in 1998 after the release of the Netscape source code.
-
UsTaxes is a free, open-source tax filing application that can be used to file the Federal 1040 form. It is available in both web and desktop versions. It is provided free of charge and requires no sharing of personal data.
-
A week ago I attended Linux App Summit (LAS) 2022 in Rovereto, Italy. It was great to finally travel and meet people again, after more than two years. At the same time it would be naive to think the pandemic is over, and it’s still a few days too early for the final verdict on whether we managed to meet safely, but things look very promising so far.
Programming Leftovers
-
Software delivery modernization should be done with care, especially with mission-critical mainframe apps. But for some, modernization will feel like a trip back to the future.
Mainframe applications are typically systems of record with high-value transactions, significant compliance risk and an essential need for stability and security. They’ve been running reliably, often for decades, with code changes made by teams of dedicated developers using time-tested interfaces like ISPF (green screens) and Eclipse integrated with mainframe-based source management tools—Endevor is the most widely used example.
-
Simply put, coding is telling a computer or machine how to perform a task. As a rep from Raspberry Pi Foundation explains, "Coding is one aspect of digital making. When you write code, you are writing instructions for a computer to follow." As complex as they may seem, computers are actually simple devices, so that's why you have to give them really simple instructions that you then build into a complex set of rules. And learning how to provide those instructions isn't just helpful for computers — it challenges programmers to communicate with computers in a way that makes sense. Why is coding good for kids? Teaching your kid how to code won't just make them a computer whiz — it will teach them plenty of other valuable skills as well. "When young people are given opportunities to learn and create with code, they can do incredible things, from expressing themselves creatively, to highlighting real-world issues or controlling a robot," the Raspberry Pi Foundation rep says. "Coding also helps develop young people's resilience and problem-solving skills, as debugging is a key part of the process to ensure their code works correctly." Yes, they may get frustrated at times, but it's all part of the process!At what age can a child start coding? Just like when learning a new language, it's both better and easier to learn coding skills from a young age. "There is research into children being able to learn aspects of coding from the age of three, as well as during kindergarten and early elementary school," the Raspberry Pi Foundation rep explains.
-
A new release 0.4.19 of RProtoBuf arrived on CRAN earlier today. RProtoBuf provides R with bindings for the Google Protocol Buffers (“ProtoBuf”) data encoding and serialization library used and released by Google, and deployed very widely in numerous projects as a language and operating-system agnostic protocol.
This release contains a pull request contribution by Michael Chirico to add support for the TextFormat API, a minor maintenance fix ensuring (standard) string are referenced as std::string to avoid a hickup on Arch builds, some repo updates, plus reporting of (package and library) versions on startup. The following section from the NEWS.Rd file has more details.
-
SpiderMonkey is the JavaScript engine used in Mozilla Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the JavaScript and WebAssembly work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 100 and 101 Nightly release cycles.
-
Looking to improve your Python programming skills? Humble Bundle and No Starch Press have put together the Python Book Bundle with up to 18 books.
The Humble Bundle is all in the name of charity, so the minimum payments for each tier are suggestions, but if you like the cause you can always give more. The beneficiaries for this bundle include the Python Software Foundation and the Hacker Initiative. Here’s what’s available.
-
The Raspberry Pi device, beyond just being a low-cost introductory computing tool, also provides a robust electronic controller interface that enables programmatic control of external electronic systems. These systems can be as simple as turning on or off an LED, or as complex as being able to control a robotic arm or other, more elaborate, electronic devices. This Python and embedded programming tutorial will show the reader how to use Raspberry Pi-specific Python libraries to control basic electronic components. Many similar Python tutorials presume extensive knowledge in the use of such components, but this article will not make that presumption. Instead, programmers will be shown a “gentle” introduction into the electronics concepts needed to get this project going, in the hopes that this foundation will encourage the reader to do more experimentation beyond the simple experiment to be presented within this two part programming series.
