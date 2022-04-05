With the continuous advent of Technology and the great amount of data floating around, the security data is of prime importance today.

This is done by the usage of passwords which keep our data safe and secure from the world and the internet.

However, an easy password can be hacked very easily, and our data can become vulnerable to misuse. To prevent this from happening, it is extremely important to use strong passwords.

In this article, we will learn to create a ‘PASSWORD GENERATOR’ in python using GUI to generate strong passwords using Python Tkinter Module. This application will generate a random password: with a combination of letters, numerical values, and some special characters. The user will mention the length of the password based on the requirement and accordingly, we will get our password.

By the end of this article, you will get a clear understanding of the working of the application and the logic behind the code.