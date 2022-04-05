Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Arduino Articles What is MQTT and how to use it with Raspberry Pi The Raspberry Pi is a multi-purpose small size device which has the power to become people’s ideal choice in every aspect. It has started to set its mark into the Internet of Things (IoT) world and has quickly become an excellent source to bring people into the whole new world. When we talk about IoT, the only thing that comes to our mind is the communication of devices over the internet but on the other side some people will also need an answer about how a Raspberry device will be used for communication purposes. If you are the one among those people who don’t have any knowledge then you should follow this guide which will teach you how you may utilize your Raspberry Pi device for communication purposes with the help of a Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT) protocol. Before proceeding towards its use with Raspberry Pi, it is important for you to acquire the basic understanding of MQTT.

What is Raspberry Pi Cluster The Raspberry Pi is an excellent little tool that people can have in their pockets. The device has an exceptional feature that drives everyone to go hard on it and performs high computational tasks. Handling complex tasks would be hard for a single Raspberry Pi device, even with 8GB RAM. If you are considering purchasing more Raspberry Pi devices, you will still leave with the unanswered question of how to boost the Raspberry Pi performance. In that situation, cluster technology will come into the business and in this article, we will show you how the Raspberry Pi cluster will help you boost your device performance.

What is piwheels and how it works on Raspberry Pi Python wheels are the standard package managing system to download Python packages on Linux based operating systems. The wheels are hosted on a web server platform with the name PyPi and this allows the Linux users to access these wheels pretty easily. However, the Raspberry Pi users don’t have a supported architecture to download Python packages and the packages need to be built from source in order to make it prepare for your Raspberry Pi OS. The installation of these packages requires a lot of time and this excessive execution time is due to the compilation of source codes. If you are looking for a way to speed up your Python packages installation, you should look into this article. It provides a detailed guideline for speeding up your package’s installation using Raspberry Pi wheels called as Piwheels. Before going into the detail how Piwheels works on Raspberry Pi let’s first discuss what are Piwheels.

What are different methods to monitor the temperature of the Raspberry Pi 4 The Raspberry Pi 4 is a single board computer which means it has a processor or a CPU to process the commands and also has the RAM with other peripheral devices that a computer has like a keyboard. When we use the Raspberry Pi 4 to process different tasks it raises the temperature of the CPU of the Raspberry Pi. Temperature rise can damage the CPU. In this write-up, we will find out the methods by which we can monitor the temperature of the Raspberry Pi 4 and protect it from overheating.

Best Raspberry Pi Starter Kits in 2022 [Ed: Potentially spammy as they try to sell things] The Raspberry Pi device has gained remarkable success in the present era and it’s no surprise that this device will become a valuable tool for people of all ages. The importance of this device among the children and students has increased a lot because they are getting enough learning opportunities from this device. It’s not just a machine to run different operating systems or games on it, but it has some extraordinary features as well.

How to make digital counter using 7 segment with Arduino Uno A 7-segment display can be used to display a limited amount of data having numeric values and alphabets. Such types of displays are mostly used in banks, hospitals, super markets for displaying token numbers and counter numbers. So, we have also created a digital counter using the 7-segment display with Arduino Uno.

What are the causes of Arduino freeze When working on a project using Arduino students come across a lot of problems and these problems can be either related to the Arduino code or to the Arduino board itself. Sometimes due to errors in the Arduino code that the compiler is unable to recognize or hardware problems the Arduino boards freeze completely and do not show any output. So, we have addressed some of the issues that cause the Arduino to freeze.