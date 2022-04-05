Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Arduino Articles
-
The Raspberry Pi is a multi-purpose small size device which has the power to become people’s ideal choice in every aspect. It has started to set its mark into the Internet of Things (IoT) world and has quickly become an excellent source to bring people into the whole new world. When we talk about IoT, the only thing that comes to our mind is the communication of devices over the internet but on the other side some people will also need an answer about how a Raspberry device will be used for communication purposes.
If you are the one among those people who don’t have any knowledge then you should follow this guide which will teach you how you may utilize your Raspberry Pi device for communication purposes with the help of a Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT) protocol. Before proceeding towards its use with Raspberry Pi, it is important for you to acquire the basic understanding of MQTT.
-
The Raspberry Pi is an excellent little tool that people can have in their pockets. The device has an exceptional feature that drives everyone to go hard on it and performs high computational tasks. Handling complex tasks would be hard for a single Raspberry Pi device, even with 8GB RAM.
If you are considering purchasing more Raspberry Pi devices, you will still leave with the unanswered question of how to boost the Raspberry Pi performance. In that situation, cluster technology will come into the business and in this article, we will show you how the Raspberry Pi cluster will help you boost your device performance.
-
Python wheels are the standard package managing system to download Python packages on Linux based operating systems. The wheels are hosted on a web server platform with the name PyPi and this allows the Linux users to access these wheels pretty easily. However, the Raspberry Pi users don’t have a supported architecture to download Python packages and the packages need to be built from source in order to make it prepare for your Raspberry Pi OS. The installation of these packages requires a lot of time and this excessive execution time is due to the compilation of source codes.
If you are looking for a way to speed up your Python packages installation, you should look into this article. It provides a detailed guideline for speeding up your package’s installation using Raspberry Pi wheels called as Piwheels.
Before going into the detail how Piwheels works on Raspberry Pi let’s first discuss what are Piwheels.
-
The Raspberry Pi 4 is a single board computer which means it has a processor or a CPU to process the commands and also has the RAM with other peripheral devices that a computer has like a keyboard. When we use the Raspberry Pi 4 to process different tasks it raises the temperature of the CPU of the Raspberry Pi. Temperature rise can damage the CPU. In this write-up, we will find out the methods by which we can monitor the temperature of the Raspberry Pi 4 and protect it from overheating.
-
The Raspberry Pi device has gained remarkable success in the present era and it’s no surprise that this device will become a valuable tool for people of all ages. The importance of this device among the children and students has increased a lot because they are getting enough learning opportunities from this device. It’s not just a machine to run different operating systems or games on it, but it has some extraordinary features as well.
-
A 7-segment display can be used to display a limited amount of data having numeric values and alphabets. Such types of displays are mostly used in banks, hospitals, super markets for displaying token numbers and counter numbers. So, we have also created a digital counter using the 7-segment display with Arduino Uno.
-
When working on a project using Arduino students come across a lot of problems and these problems can be either related to the Arduino code or to the Arduino board itself. Sometimes due to errors in the Arduino code that the compiler is unable to recognize or hardware problems the Arduino boards freeze completely and do not show any output. So, we have addressed some of the issues that cause the Arduino to freeze.
today's howtos
-
In Linux OS, a number of packages are installed by default. However, these packages are never enough. You may need several packages over time. The Linux distribution Ubuntu uses apt for installing, updating, and removing the packages. The apt keeps the repositories in the single sources.list file under the /etc/apt/ directory. It also keeps the repositories in separate (.list) files under the /etc/apt/sources.list.d directory. To add a repository in Ubuntu, you need to either edit these files or you can use the add-apt-repository.
-
Webmin is a web-based interface for Linux-based systems administration. It permits you to operate a server from the console or remotely, eliminating the requirement to change Linux/Unix configuration files manually. You can also utilize the Webmin interface for configuring operating system internals such as disc quotas, services or configuration files, and open source applications like MySQL, PHP, DNS, Apache, or Tomcat.
This write-up will discuss the procedure to install and use Webmin in Ubuntu 22.04. So, let’s start!
-
The Raspberry Pi operating system is also a type of Debian-based Linux distribution so the commands of the command-line interface are almost the same so we can find out the IP address of the Raspberry Pi similarly we find in any other Debian based distribution..
In this write-up, we will find out about the methods by which we can find out the IP address of the Raspberry Pi operating system, but before proceeding towards these methods, we will explore what the IP address is.
-
VeraCrypt is an open-source data encryption utility to encrypt a drive or the whole system storage. VeraCrypt is the descendent of the obsolete encryption utility named TrueCrypt.
VeraCrypt is derived from the source code of TrueCrypt. However, it overcomes the limitations of TrueCrypt. For instance, VeraCrypt is equipped with various encryption algorithms such as AES (Advanced Encryption Standard), Camelia, Kuznyechik, Serpent, and Twofish. Additionally, VeraCrypt provides support to combine various algorithms from the above-mentioned algorithms.
-
Android studio is one of the many tools available that are used for android development. This is a cross-platform tool that works on many operating systems and has numerous built-in features and comes with multiple layouts for generating eye catchy GUI. These features were one reason why this tool replaced the formerly popular tool Eclipse IDE.
You can install Android Studio on Ubuntu 22.04 using two methods which are either using android-studio repository or Snap. Both of these methods have been discussed here in detail.
-
Apache web server is developed by “Robert McCool”. This open-source web server is responsible for accepting the HTTP requests from the users and providing the requested information in the form of web pages and files. It is mainly utilized by programmers for code testing. Apache also offers a secure file-sharing feature that permits users to store their important files in its root directory and share them with other users.
This write-up will discuss the method to install Apache on Ubuntu 22.04. So, let’s start!
-
Discord is a social application that is used by millions of people to text, video, and voice chat with their friends and social communities. Discord is free and can be utilized on multiple devices. Users can exchange messages, and share media and files either in private chat or in groups called servers. This app was originally developed for the gamers to chat meanwhile playing games.
This app is cross-platform compatible and can be used on Windows, Linux Distros, or Mac OS. In this blog, we will teach various ways with which you can install discord on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
Java is a general-purpose client-side programming language that serves several functionalities like android application development, game development, web applications development, and many other software products. To build any application, first, we have to install Java on our computer systems. However, some applications are not capable to run on java’s outdated version. So, it’s essential to know which Java version is installed on our operating system and if our machine is running an outdated version of java, then how to update it.
This post will explain how to check and upgrade the Java version on Ubuntu 22.04. So, let’s begin!
-
PHP, which is a scripting language, was designed for building websites. This language can be used on many platforms such Linux, Windows, Mac OS, and Unix. The latest version of PHP which is version 8.1 was released on 25th November, 2021 and serves as an extension of PHP version 8.0. This version introduces many features which were not present in the previous one such as enums, read-only properties, never return type, fibers, etc.
Here we have summed up steps using which you can with great ease install the latest version of PHP in Ubuntu 22.04.
-
VLC media player is open-source and free software that works on every platform such as Windows, Mac OS, Linux, etc and is capable of playing all types of multimedia files and audio CDs, DVDs, VCDs, etc. It is a streaming media server that was founded by the VideoLAN project.
Since we mentioned that it can work on any platform, therefore, if you are a Linux user and wondering how to install the VLC media player on Ubuntu 22.04 then you are at the perfect place. Here we have summed up the ways with which you can install VLC on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
The Canonical developers are about to release their latest version of Ubuntu in April 2022 which will be referred to as Ubuntu 22.04. The beta version of the system has been released and we performed certain steps to install this version on the VirtualBox. Installation of the other stable versions will be similar to the one discussed here.
Therefore, if you wish to learn the installation procedure of Ubuntu 22.04 on VirtualBox then read the article till the end.
-
The cloud server originally contains a user named system, however, if you wish to create a new user on your system to perform system administrative actions then you can generate one using two possible ways. Both of these methods have been discussed here in this blog.
today's leftovers
-
IBM will launch the first major update to its i operating system for Power CPU-based servers in three years. The enhancements are largely hardware-oriented, supporting both the older Power9 and the newer Power10, which has been available since last September.
-
That Linux doesn’t shine on laptops is pretty well known. Problems with energy management have been a constant in its history, which have sometimes led to significant regressions . Fortunately, Intel seems to be willing to do its part to at least get better at carrying out the suspension process.
It seems there are models of laptops with Intel processors that run hotter than they should, leading to battery drain that can occur even when the computer goes to sleep . With the problem on the table, Intel has decided to take action on the matter to introduce a solution in the Linux kernel, since the origin is apparently a bug in S0ix caused by overheating of the PCH, but before getting into the flour, let’s briefly explain what S0ix and PCH are.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
With support for markup languages such as Markdown and Emacs’ Org-mode, Logseq enables users to create tasks, manage and store notes or to-do lists, embed pages, annotate PDFs and create links between all the information contained within, to create a free flow of information.
-
FreeBSD supports both 32- and 64-bit platforms, providing scalable implementation from ARM CPUs up to powerful Xeon CPUs. It has a small footprint, taking up less than 300MB of RAM.
-
Open source and liability [Ed: Charlatan and fraud Craig Wright is using the term "Open Source" to promote his lies]
-
In a world in which conflict, crime and chaos dominate mainstream news and social media channels around the world, there’s one global project that proves that people of vastly different backgrounds, cultures and creeds can work together for the betterment of humanity, everywhere.
[...]
The roots of the open source project can be traced back to the 1960s and the development of Unix, which grew into a collection of standalone operating systems for mainframe computing. But it was only when Finnish student Linus Torvalds released Linux, a version of Unix, as a new, free operating system kernel in September 1991, that open source was truly accelerated. The open source label, however, only came to the fore in 1998 after the release of the Netscape source code.
-
UsTaxes is a free, open-source tax filing application that can be used to file the Federal 1040 form. It is available in both web and desktop versions. It is provided free of charge and requires no sharing of personal data.
-
A week ago I attended Linux App Summit (LAS) 2022 in Rovereto, Italy. It was great to finally travel and meet people again, after more than two years. At the same time it would be naive to think the pandemic is over, and it’s still a few days too early for the final verdict on whether we managed to meet safely, but things look very promising so far.
