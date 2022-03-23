today's howtos
In preparing some data for another upcoming blog post, I needed to convert a list of fully qualified GitHub repository names into a JSON array of single-property objects (to reflect the style of JSON output from GitHub's gh CLI). I achieved this with a short jq filter. Here's how, recorded here, with my working thoughts, mostly for my outboard memory.
I came across a great article via lobsters recently: Introducing zq: an Easier (and Faster) Alternative to jq. I posted some brief thoughts on it over on the lobsters thread, and in the spirit of "owning your own words", I thought I'd write them up here too.
I do like articles like this, that show and lay out the thinking behind the conclusion, and along the way, impart knowledge about the topic at hand. Especially when they're on a subject I'm eager to learn more about.
While reading the article a couple of things struck me.
Touch command in Ubuntu 22.04 serves various purposes such as generating files or sets of files, altering the modification or access times of files, etc. Moreover this command can be used to classify files based on their timestamps without causing any changes to the files. Besides this you can set the date and time of modification of a file according to your desire using the touch command.
In this blog we have elaborated the usage of a touch command in Ubuntu 22.04 by demonstrating some basic and advanced examples of this command. Without any further ado let’s get started.
Bookstack is an Opensource self-hosted wiki service which can handle any of your guides, references, flowcharts, Has built in integration of diagrams.net which you can use to create aesthetic diagrams.
SSL Client Authentication is a process by which a server checks client provided certificate to make an SSL connection. If the client certificate is trusted, then a successful SSL connection is made with server. Else client is denied access to the website.
This is useful when you want only specific clients/people to access your website even by keeping your website public. You can add the SSL Client Authentication in location block as well for Apache to restrict specific paths to allow only SSL Authorized users.
Here are the steps to configure this on Apache server
Python Leftovers
With the continuous advent of Technology and the great amount of data floating around, the security data is of prime importance today.
This is done by the usage of passwords which keep our data safe and secure from the world and the internet.
However, an easy password can be hacked very easily, and our data can become vulnerable to misuse. To prevent this from happening, it is extremely important to use strong passwords.
In this article, we will learn to create a ‘PASSWORD GENERATOR’ in python using GUI to generate strong passwords using Python Tkinter Module. This application will generate a random password: with a combination of letters, numerical values, and some special characters. The user will mention the length of the password based on the requirement and accordingly, we will get our password.
By the end of this article, you will get a clear understanding of the working of the application and the logic behind the code.
Dice is a cube-shaped object used in games like ludo, snakes and ladders, bunko and Yahtzee, etc. The cube when spun faces up with a random number ranging from 1-to 6.
A dice rolling simulator is a digital computer model that works like normal dice and shows a random number. It is developed using a software program that can be coded in any programming language.
In this article, we will be coding a dice-rolling simulator using python language with GUI using the Tkinter library.
We will start by importing the modules and then proceed with the remaining part.
The Python programming language provides Pandas library which has many methods that perform simple to complex functions. Pandas in Python make data analysis very simple and easy. Moreover, it is a very exceptional language for performing data investigation while providing an incredible environment of information-driven python bundles.
In this article, we will discuss the pandas rolling groupby function in Python. Here, we will demonstrate some useful examples that will help you learn about the Pandas rolling groupby function and how to use that function in python code. So, let us begin with the definition of the rolling function.
We’ll show you how to employ the NumPy factorial function, also known as np.math.factorial, in this article. We’ll also go through the syntax of the np.math.factorial function, how it works, and how to apply it. In addition, we’ll show you how to compute factorials element-wise on NumPy arrays using a different function, scipy.special.factorial. However, it is preferable if you read the entire tutorial to find all the guidelines. That way, everything will probably make more sense.
A ‘Currency converter’ is an app or tool that enables you to quickly convert any amount from one currency to another, anytime and anywhere. Creating this app in Python language is an immensely fun and interesting task.
We will have two tabs in this application. One is going to be our currency tab where we mention our home/base currency and the currency we want to convert our amount into, along with the rate of conversion. In the second tab, we define the amount we want to convert and then we get our desired result.
Via this article, you will get a clear understanding of the logic behind the code and working of this application.
Some special variables are set when any Python script executes. The __name__ variable is one of them. The Python file is saved with the ‘.py’ extension and each Python file is called a module. The classes, functions, and variables are defined by the module. The __name__ variable is set to __main__ if the Python interpreter runs a module in the main program. The __name__ variable is set to the module’s name if the Python file is importing the module from another module. The ‘if __name__ == __main__’ statement is used to check if the module is imported or not. Different uses of this statement have been shown in this tutorial.
Python supports both structured and object-oriented programming. The class and object are used to implement object-oriented programming. The class defines the properties of the object. The constructor method is used in object-oriented programming to declare, initialize and manipulate the object, and this method is called automatically when an object of the class is created. The __init__() function works like the constructor method in Python and it is declared inside the class.
Two types of arguments can be passed to the Python function. These are *args (Non-keyword arguments) and **kwargs (Keyword arguments). The wildcard characters, ‘*’ and ‘**’ are used when the number of arguments is not defined. The **kwargs is used in the function to pass keyword-based variable-length arguments in the function. Different uses of kwargs in the Python function have been shown in this tutorial.
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Arduino Articles
The Raspberry Pi is a multi-purpose small size device which has the power to become people’s ideal choice in every aspect. It has started to set its mark into the Internet of Things (IoT) world and has quickly become an excellent source to bring people into the whole new world. When we talk about IoT, the only thing that comes to our mind is the communication of devices over the internet but on the other side some people will also need an answer about how a Raspberry device will be used for communication purposes.
If you are the one among those people who don’t have any knowledge then you should follow this guide which will teach you how you may utilize your Raspberry Pi device for communication purposes with the help of a Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT) protocol. Before proceeding towards its use with Raspberry Pi, it is important for you to acquire the basic understanding of MQTT.
The Raspberry Pi is an excellent little tool that people can have in their pockets. The device has an exceptional feature that drives everyone to go hard on it and performs high computational tasks. Handling complex tasks would be hard for a single Raspberry Pi device, even with 8GB RAM.
If you are considering purchasing more Raspberry Pi devices, you will still leave with the unanswered question of how to boost the Raspberry Pi performance. In that situation, cluster technology will come into the business and in this article, we will show you how the Raspberry Pi cluster will help you boost your device performance.
Python wheels are the standard package managing system to download Python packages on Linux based operating systems. The wheels are hosted on a web server platform with the name PyPi and this allows the Linux users to access these wheels pretty easily. However, the Raspberry Pi users don’t have a supported architecture to download Python packages and the packages need to be built from source in order to make it prepare for your Raspberry Pi OS. The installation of these packages requires a lot of time and this excessive execution time is due to the compilation of source codes.
If you are looking for a way to speed up your Python packages installation, you should look into this article. It provides a detailed guideline for speeding up your package’s installation using Raspberry Pi wheels called as Piwheels.
Before going into the detail how Piwheels works on Raspberry Pi let’s first discuss what are Piwheels.
The Raspberry Pi 4 is a single board computer which means it has a processor or a CPU to process the commands and also has the RAM with other peripheral devices that a computer has like a keyboard. When we use the Raspberry Pi 4 to process different tasks it raises the temperature of the CPU of the Raspberry Pi. Temperature rise can damage the CPU. In this write-up, we will find out the methods by which we can monitor the temperature of the Raspberry Pi 4 and protect it from overheating.
The Raspberry Pi device has gained remarkable success in the present era and it’s no surprise that this device will become a valuable tool for people of all ages. The importance of this device among the children and students has increased a lot because they are getting enough learning opportunities from this device. It’s not just a machine to run different operating systems or games on it, but it has some extraordinary features as well.
A 7-segment display can be used to display a limited amount of data having numeric values and alphabets. Such types of displays are mostly used in banks, hospitals, super markets for displaying token numbers and counter numbers. So, we have also created a digital counter using the 7-segment display with Arduino Uno.
When working on a project using Arduino students come across a lot of problems and these problems can be either related to the Arduino code or to the Arduino board itself. Sometimes due to errors in the Arduino code that the compiler is unable to recognize or hardware problems the Arduino boards freeze completely and do not show any output. So, we have addressed some of the issues that cause the Arduino to freeze.
