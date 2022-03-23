Programming Leftovers
Bash has a special mechanism called expansion, which gives us much convenience. So we can use some notations to write a short command that will be expanded into something complex before being executed.
This blog post documents my understanding of how the conventions for Unix command line syntax have evolved over time. It’s not properly sourced, and may well be quite wrong. I’ve not been using Unix until 1989, so I wasn’t there for the early years. Maybe someone has written a proper essay on this, with citations. I’m too lazy to dig them up.
Arrays are the must-haves in any programming language. In Bash, we also declare the arrays but with different syntax. Within this article today, we will be discussing the declare “-a” option method to declare arrays in the Bash program. Let’s start with the examples now. We need a Bash file to create some Bash code examples in it. So, we have tried the Bash “touch” instruction to create one with the name “array.sh” having a Bash extension. This file needs to be opened in the “Gnu Nano” editor of the Ubuntu 20.04 system.
As we already know that the Bash string values are the group of words or characters. To manipulate string variables and values, Bash provides us with many functions and operators. If you are new to Bash programming and string manipulation, then this simple article is meant for your help. Within this guide today, we will be utilizing and discussing some of the most-used string Bash operators specially designed for string manipulation in Bash programming.
Let’s get started with some of the examples to see the working of these operators. Start with the Bash file creation as we have to code in Bash. The “touch” instruction can be a plus to use here in Ubuntu 20.04. We prefer to use the Gnu Nano editor to open the Bash file and create code in it. You can use the text editor or vim editor as well.
At first Fig presents itself as just an auto-complete tool and, don't get me wrong, if that is all you are looking for, it does a great job. However there is clearly a much larger ambition with this product to expand the idea of terminal auto-completion into making CLIs much more approachable, baking documentation into the terminal and then allowing you to share that among your entire team for public or private tools. While at present the idea is just starting to become fleshed out, there is a lot of promise here.
So while Fig is a useful tool today, the promise of where Fig could go is really exciting to me. I'm going to focus mostly on what the product is now, but felt I needed to mention the obvious hooks they are building into the application and the overall framework they are constructing.
There are multiple arithmetic operators in java such as +, -, /, and so on. Another useful arithmetic operator in java is % which divides the two values and consequently returns the remainder of these values. In java, there are multiple use cases of % for example it can be used to check wheater a number is even or odd, it can be used to check if the number is palindrome or not, and so on.
Classes are the core concept of OOP(object-oriented programming). Java offers the concept of constructors that is directly associated with the classes as constructors hold exactly the same name as the class name. In java, the prime objective of constructors is to initialize the class objects. A java class can have several constructors, but their definition must be different in terms of parameters.
Proprietary Stuff and DRM
Sometime near the end of this year, every Apple computer in my home will be rendered obsolete and insecure. To be more accurate, every Apple computer released prior to 2013 will suffer the same fate, thanks to the impending death of macOS Catalina.
Why do I have so many "old" Apple computers, you ask? Because Apple builds exceptionally durable machines, and I don't see the need to add perfectly good hardware to the gigantic pile of e-waste filling up our landfills. So, come November(ish), these computers will get no more updates, no more security patches, and no more support. Consumers get to make the choice between buying a new machine, or replacing the operating system (I bet you can guess what my choice was).
YouTube Go, an app providing offline video access, will be shutting down in August. Designed with users with intermittent [Internet] access in mind, YouTube Go received more than 500 million downloads in its six years of life.
Parent company Meta confirmed to Bloomberg that it will wind down its podcasting unit in June. Soundbites and its general audio hub will also get the ax, per the report. Live Audio Rooms will be folded into the Facebook Live offering.
According to Meta, this move is to help the company “focus on the most meaningful experiences.” Facebook Podcasts launched as an attempt to rival Spotify’s growing relevance in the space. As Spotify has flourished with new podcasts, growing from one million to four million in just a year – Facebook has languished.
Real reason: MS had a deal in place with Novell to include some handling of Novell Netware client drive mappings. Novell gave MS a little bit of Novell’s client source code, so that Novell shares looked like other network shares, meaning peer-to-peer file shares in Windows for Workgroups.
During a malware analysis class I taught recently, one of the students asked me what was “the simplest malware in the world”. Of course, the answer to this question would depend heavily on one’s definitions of ‘simplest’ and ‘malware’, as well as on a target hardware architecture and its operating system (and potentially additional software and other factors), but I thought that it was conceptually interesting enough to devote today's diary to.
If we were to discuss simplicity only in the terms of overall size of the code, and define ‘malware’ (with small help from NIST[1]), as a “program, that is intended to compromise the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of the victim’s data, applications, or operating system or to otherwise annoy or hinder the victim”, then the simplest malware overall would probably be a single instruction of the “Halt and Catch Fire” type[2] for any platform, on which instructions capable (by design or due to a bug) of stopping CPU operations were available and could be executed on their own. Or – to be exact – the simplest malware would probably be such a code on a platform, on which the instruction would be shortest (which would probably come to a single byte). However, this is purely theoretical answer from a historical standpoint.
If we were move beyond this case and focus only on code that can run on modern operating systems and current hardware platforms, the situation becomes much more complex. And although I spent some time thinking about what the smallest malware might be, and I do have a potential answer, I’m not completely certain it is the correct one. If you can think of a smaller example of a working malicious code, let us know in the comments.
The U.K.’s National Health Service has been infected by a massive phishing campaign that resulted in hundreds of accounts on Microsoft 365 being compromised.
Detailed today by researchers by email security firm INKY Technology Corp., the phishing campaign was first detected in October, then escalated in March. The campaign used compromised NHS accounts to send phishing emails to unsuspecting third parties.
Although Xbox seemed to resolve these problems, it looks like issues with its store, digital titles, and Cloud Gaming have started to resurface. As my colleague Tom Warren notes, if you’re affected by the outage, you should still be able to play games offline when you have your Xbox set as your “home” console. Xbox Support also says rebooting your Xbox console might help.
today's howtos
In preparing some data for another upcoming blog post, I needed to convert a list of fully qualified GitHub repository names into a JSON array of single-property objects (to reflect the style of JSON output from GitHub's gh CLI). I achieved this with a short jq filter. Here's how, recorded here, with my working thoughts, mostly for my outboard memory.
I came across a great article via lobsters recently: Introducing zq: an Easier (and Faster) Alternative to jq. I posted some brief thoughts on it over on the lobsters thread, and in the spirit of "owning your own words", I thought I'd write them up here too.
I do like articles like this, that show and lay out the thinking behind the conclusion, and along the way, impart knowledge about the topic at hand. Especially when they're on a subject I'm eager to learn more about.
While reading the article a couple of things struck me.
Touch command in Ubuntu 22.04 serves various purposes such as generating files or sets of files, altering the modification or access times of files, etc. Moreover this command can be used to classify files based on their timestamps without causing any changes to the files. Besides this you can set the date and time of modification of a file according to your desire using the touch command.
In this blog we have elaborated the usage of a touch command in Ubuntu 22.04 by demonstrating some basic and advanced examples of this command. Without any further ado let’s get started.
Bookstack is an Opensource self-hosted wiki service which can handle any of your guides, references, flowcharts, Has built in integration of diagrams.net which you can use to create aesthetic diagrams.
SSL Client Authentication is a process by which a server checks client provided certificate to make an SSL connection. If the client certificate is trusted, then a successful SSL connection is made with server. Else client is denied access to the website.
This is useful when you want only specific clients/people to access your website even by keeping your website public. You can add the SSL Client Authentication in location block as well for Apache to restrict specific paths to allow only SSL Authorized users.
Here are the steps to configure this on Apache server
Python Leftovers
With the continuous advent of Technology and the great amount of data floating around, the security data is of prime importance today.
This is done by the usage of passwords which keep our data safe and secure from the world and the internet.
However, an easy password can be hacked very easily, and our data can become vulnerable to misuse. To prevent this from happening, it is extremely important to use strong passwords.
In this article, we will learn to create a ‘PASSWORD GENERATOR’ in python using GUI to generate strong passwords using Python Tkinter Module. This application will generate a random password: with a combination of letters, numerical values, and some special characters. The user will mention the length of the password based on the requirement and accordingly, we will get our password.
By the end of this article, you will get a clear understanding of the working of the application and the logic behind the code.
Dice is a cube-shaped object used in games like ludo, snakes and ladders, bunko and Yahtzee, etc. The cube when spun faces up with a random number ranging from 1-to 6.
A dice rolling simulator is a digital computer model that works like normal dice and shows a random number. It is developed using a software program that can be coded in any programming language.
In this article, we will be coding a dice-rolling simulator using python language with GUI using the Tkinter library.
We will start by importing the modules and then proceed with the remaining part.
The Python programming language provides Pandas library which has many methods that perform simple to complex functions. Pandas in Python make data analysis very simple and easy. Moreover, it is a very exceptional language for performing data investigation while providing an incredible environment of information-driven python bundles.
In this article, we will discuss the pandas rolling groupby function in Python. Here, we will demonstrate some useful examples that will help you learn about the Pandas rolling groupby function and how to use that function in python code. So, let us begin with the definition of the rolling function.
We’ll show you how to employ the NumPy factorial function, also known as np.math.factorial, in this article. We’ll also go through the syntax of the np.math.factorial function, how it works, and how to apply it. In addition, we’ll show you how to compute factorials element-wise on NumPy arrays using a different function, scipy.special.factorial. However, it is preferable if you read the entire tutorial to find all the guidelines. That way, everything will probably make more sense.
A ‘Currency converter’ is an app or tool that enables you to quickly convert any amount from one currency to another, anytime and anywhere. Creating this app in Python language is an immensely fun and interesting task.
We will have two tabs in this application. One is going to be our currency tab where we mention our home/base currency and the currency we want to convert our amount into, along with the rate of conversion. In the second tab, we define the amount we want to convert and then we get our desired result.
Via this article, you will get a clear understanding of the logic behind the code and working of this application.
Some special variables are set when any Python script executes. The __name__ variable is one of them. The Python file is saved with the ‘.py’ extension and each Python file is called a module. The classes, functions, and variables are defined by the module. The __name__ variable is set to __main__ if the Python interpreter runs a module in the main program. The __name__ variable is set to the module’s name if the Python file is importing the module from another module. The ‘if __name__ == __main__’ statement is used to check if the module is imported or not. Different uses of this statement have been shown in this tutorial.
Python supports both structured and object-oriented programming. The class and object are used to implement object-oriented programming. The class defines the properties of the object. The constructor method is used in object-oriented programming to declare, initialize and manipulate the object, and this method is called automatically when an object of the class is created. The __init__() function works like the constructor method in Python and it is declared inside the class.
Two types of arguments can be passed to the Python function. These are *args (Non-keyword arguments) and **kwargs (Keyword arguments). The wildcard characters, ‘*’ and ‘**’ are used when the number of arguments is not defined. The **kwargs is used in the function to pass keyword-based variable-length arguments in the function. Different uses of kwargs in the Python function have been shown in this tutorial.
