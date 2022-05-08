Programming Leftovers 5 Types of Expansions on Linux Bash has a special mechanism called expansion, which gives us much convenience. So we can use some notations to write a short command that will be expanded into something complex before being executed.

Unix command line conventions over time This blog post documents my understanding of how the conventions for Unix command line syntax have evolved over time. It’s not properly sourced, and may well be quite wrong. I’ve not been using Unix until 1989, so I wasn’t there for the early years. Maybe someone has written a proper essay on this, with citations. I’m too lazy to dig them up.

Bash Declare –a for Arrays Arrays are the must-haves in any programming language. In Bash, we also declare the arrays but with different syntax. Within this article today, we will be discussing the declare “-a” option method to declare arrays in the Bash program. Let’s start with the examples now. We need a Bash file to create some Bash code examples in it. So, we have tried the Bash “touch” instruction to create one with the name “array.sh” having a Bash extension. This file needs to be opened in the “Gnu Nano” editor of the Ubuntu 20.04 system.

Bash String Operators As we already know that the Bash string values are the group of words or characters. To manipulate string variables and values, Bash provides us with many functions and operators. If you are new to Bash programming and string manipulation, then this simple article is meant for your help. Within this guide today, we will be utilizing and discussing some of the most-used string Bash operators specially designed for string manipulation in Bash programming. Let’s get started with some of the examples to see the working of these operators. Start with the Bash file creation as we have to code in Bash. The “touch” instruction can be a plus to use here in Ubuntu 20.04. We prefer to use the Gnu Nano editor to open the Bash file and create code in it. You can use the text editor or vim editor as well.

Fig Terminal Auto-complete Review At first Fig presents itself as just an auto-complete tool and, don't get me wrong, if that is all you are looking for, it does a great job. However there is clearly a much larger ambition with this product to expand the idea of terminal auto-completion into making CLIs much more approachable, baking documentation into the terminal and then allowing you to share that among your entire team for public or private tools. While at present the idea is just starting to become fleshed out, there is a lot of promise here. So while Fig is a useful tool today, the promise of where Fig could go is really exciting to me. I'm going to focus mostly on what the product is now, but felt I needed to mention the obvious hooks they are building into the application and the overall framework they are constructing.

What does % percentage sign mean in Java There are multiple arithmetic operators in java such as +, -, /, and so on. Another useful arithmetic operator in java is % which divides the two values and consequently returns the remainder of these values. In java, there are multiple use cases of % for example it can be used to check wheater a number is even or odd, it can be used to check if the number is palindrome or not, and so on.

What is a constructor in Java Classes are the core concept of OOP(object-oriented programming). Java offers the concept of constructors that is directly associated with the classes as constructors hold exactly the same name as the class name. In java, the prime objective of constructors is to initialize the class objects. A java class can have several constructors, but their definition must be different in terms of parameters.

Proprietary Stuff and DRM [Old] Obsolescence Is a State of Mind Sometime near the end of this year, every Apple computer in my home will be rendered obsolete and insecure. To be more accurate, every Apple computer released prior to 2013 will suffer the same fate, thanks to the impending death of macOS Catalina. Why do I have so many "old" Apple computers, you ask? Because Apple builds exceptionally durable machines, and I don't see the need to add perfectly good hardware to the gigantic pile of e-waste filling up our landfills. So, come November(ish), these computers will get no more updates, no more security patches, and no more support. Consumers get to make the choice between buying a new machine, or replacing the operating system (I bet you can guess what my choice was).

Google Is Shutting Down YouTube Go In August — What to Know YouTube Go, an app providing offline video access, will be shutting down in August. Designed with users with intermittent [Internet] access in mind, YouTube Go received more than 500 million downloads in its six years of life.

Facebook Is Abruptly Shutting Down Podcasts — Less Than One Year After Launch Parent company Meta confirmed to Bloomberg that it will wind down its podcasting unit in June. Soundbites and its general audio hub will also get the ax, per the report. Live Audio Rooms will be folded into the Facebook Live offering. According to Meta, this move is to help the company “focus on the most meaningful experiences.” Facebook Podcasts launched as an attempt to rival Spotify’s growing relevance in the space. As Spotify has flourished with new podcasts, growing from one million to four million in just a year – Facebook has languished.

The real reason that the first version of Windows NT was called 3.1 Real reason: MS had a deal in place with Novell to include some handling of Novell Netware client drive mappings. Novell gave MS a little bit of Novell’s client source code, so that Novell shares looked like other network shares, meaning peer-to-peer file shares in Windows for Workgroups.

What is the simplest malware in the world? During a malware analysis class I taught recently, one of the students asked me what was “the simplest malware in the world”. Of course, the answer to this question would depend heavily on one’s definitions of ‘simplest’ and ‘malware’, as well as on a target hardware architecture and its operating system (and potentially additional software and other factors), but I thought that it was conceptually interesting enough to devote today's diary to. If we were to discuss simplicity only in the terms of overall size of the code, and define ‘malware’ (with small help from NIST[1]), as a “program, that is intended to compromise the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of the victim’s data, applications, or operating system or to otherwise annoy or hinder the victim”, then the simplest malware overall would probably be a single instruction of the “Halt and Catch Fire” type[2] for any platform, on which instructions capable (by design or due to a bug) of stopping CPU operations were available and could be executed on their own. Or – to be exact – the simplest malware would probably be such a code on a platform, on which the instruction would be shortest (which would probably come to a single byte). However, this is purely theoretical answer from a historical standpoint. If we were move beyond this case and focus only on code that can run on modern operating systems and current hardware platforms, the situation becomes much more complex. And although I spent some time thinking about what the smallest malware might be, and I do have a potential answer, I’m not completely certain it is the correct one. If you can think of a smaller example of a working malicious code, let us know in the comments.

UK’s National Health Service infected by massive phishing campaign The U.K.’s National Health Service has been infected by a massive phishing campaign that resulted in hundreds of accounts on Microsoft 365 being compromised. Detailed today by researchers by email security firm INKY Technology Corp., the phishing campaign was first detected in October, then escalated in March. The campaign used compromised NHS accounts to send phishing emails to unsuspecting third parties.

An Xbox outage is preventing some players from launching digital titles Although Xbox seemed to resolve these problems, it looks like issues with its store, digital titles, and Cloud Gaming have started to resurface. As my colleague Tom Warren notes, if you’re affected by the outage, you should still be able to play games offline when you have your Xbox set as your “home” console. Xbox Support also says rebooting your Xbox console might help.