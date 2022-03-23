today's leftovers This Week in Linux 197: Firefox 100, WINE Bottles, Tails 5.0, Unity Desktop, Ubuntu and more Linux news! - TuxDigital On this episode of This Week in Linux: Mozilla Firefox 100, Bottles 2022.5.2, Tails 5.0, Deb-Get for 3rd-Party Software, Unity 7.6 For Testing, Trinity Desktop R14.0.12, Open Media Vault 6, GCC 12.1, Ubuntu Christian Edition 22.04 and an Unofficial SteamOS 3. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

Nextcloud Hub 24 automates data export and import - LinuxStoney Nextcloud Hub 24 is the latest from “the world’s most widespread collaboration platform, used by tens of millions of private users, governments, and Fortune 500 companies alike to reclaim data sovereignty and privacy.” This is how the project introduces the new version of it, the first to see the light this year 2022. Without much fanfare, however, Nextcloud Hub 24 is the new version of the old Nextcloud , renamed Nextcloud Hub a few versions ago to reflect its status as an application suite, something that serves more than one thing – it serves many, in fact – although its basic function as Dropbox to free and self-managed software does not change, because everything continues to revolve around that.

Tor 0.4.7 Stable Version Released - LinuxStoney The release of the Tor 0.4.7.7 toolkit used to organize the work of the anonymous Tor network is presented. Tor 0.4.7.7 is recognized as the first stable release of the 0.4.7 branch, which has been in development for the past ten months. The 0.4.7 branch will be maintained as part of the regular maintenance cycle – updates will be discontinued 9 months later or 3 months after the release of the 0.4.8.x branch.

Probabilistic Fault Tolerance In our 2003 SOSP "Best Paper" Preserving Peer Replicas By Rate-Limited Sampled Voting (also here, expanded version here) we introduced a number of concepts. The most important was consensus based on sampling the electorate at random, in contrast to the traditional Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT), which at every step solicits votes from the entire electorate. The advantages of this mechanism are so significant that, a decade and a half later, it was re-discovered and improved upon in the context of a blockchain protocol. Below the fold I explain our original consensus system, and describe how the basic idea has been adopted and enhanced.

[Old] How To Build an Absurdly Backwards Compatible Website It feels like so much of the web is composed of clickbait, ads, popups, and a toxic amount of JavaScript that you need a modern computer just to get any value out of it. Remember when low-power computers were created for people who were "just browsing the [Internet]?" Half of the sites on the [Internet] are so overloaded with tracking scripts, ads, third-party "analytics" platforms, and other junk that they simply crash in the face of sub-par hardware; and don't even get me started on what they do to "retro" computers. If the modern web hasn't been created with aging hardware in mind, what does that mean for the proliferation of e-waste? Is it really so necessary to update your computer every 2-5 years? And, what if you didn't? What if you couldn't afford to?

Programming Leftovers 5 Types of Expansions on Linux Bash has a special mechanism called expansion, which gives us much convenience. So we can use some notations to write a short command that will be expanded into something complex before being executed.

Unix command line conventions over time This blog post documents my understanding of how the conventions for Unix command line syntax have evolved over time. It’s not properly sourced, and may well be quite wrong. I’ve not been using Unix until 1989, so I wasn’t there for the early years. Maybe someone has written a proper essay on this, with citations. I’m too lazy to dig them up.

Bash Declare –a for Arrays Arrays are the must-haves in any programming language. In Bash, we also declare the arrays but with different syntax. Within this article today, we will be discussing the declare “-a” option method to declare arrays in the Bash program. Let’s start with the examples now. We need a Bash file to create some Bash code examples in it. So, we have tried the Bash “touch” instruction to create one with the name “array.sh” having a Bash extension. This file needs to be opened in the “Gnu Nano” editor of the Ubuntu 20.04 system.

Bash String Operators As we already know that the Bash string values are the group of words or characters. To manipulate string variables and values, Bash provides us with many functions and operators. If you are new to Bash programming and string manipulation, then this simple article is meant for your help. Within this guide today, we will be utilizing and discussing some of the most-used string Bash operators specially designed for string manipulation in Bash programming. Let’s get started with some of the examples to see the working of these operators. Start with the Bash file creation as we have to code in Bash. The “touch” instruction can be a plus to use here in Ubuntu 20.04. We prefer to use the Gnu Nano editor to open the Bash file and create code in it. You can use the text editor or vim editor as well.

Fig Terminal Auto-complete Review At first Fig presents itself as just an auto-complete tool and, don't get me wrong, if that is all you are looking for, it does a great job. However there is clearly a much larger ambition with this product to expand the idea of terminal auto-completion into making CLIs much more approachable, baking documentation into the terminal and then allowing you to share that among your entire team for public or private tools. While at present the idea is just starting to become fleshed out, there is a lot of promise here. So while Fig is a useful tool today, the promise of where Fig could go is really exciting to me. I'm going to focus mostly on what the product is now, but felt I needed to mention the obvious hooks they are building into the application and the overall framework they are constructing.

What does % percentage sign mean in Java There are multiple arithmetic operators in java such as +, -, /, and so on. Another useful arithmetic operator in java is % which divides the two values and consequently returns the remainder of these values. In java, there are multiple use cases of % for example it can be used to check wheater a number is even or odd, it can be used to check if the number is palindrome or not, and so on.

What is a constructor in Java Classes are the core concept of OOP(object-oriented programming). Java offers the concept of constructors that is directly associated with the classes as constructors hold exactly the same name as the class name. In java, the prime objective of constructors is to initialize the class objects. A java class can have several constructors, but their definition must be different in terms of parameters.