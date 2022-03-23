Jellyfin is an Opensource software which can handle all your media requirements by exposing them securely, allowing you to access anywhere as well as features like metadata fetch, transcoding, user access.

today's leftovers This Week in Linux 197: Firefox 100, WINE Bottles, Tails 5.0, Unity Desktop, Ubuntu and more Linux news! - TuxDigital On this episode of This Week in Linux: Mozilla Firefox 100, Bottles 2022.5.2, Tails 5.0, Deb-Get for 3rd-Party Software, Unity 7.6 For Testing, Trinity Desktop R14.0.12, Open Media Vault 6, GCC 12.1, Ubuntu Christian Edition 22.04 and an Unofficial SteamOS 3. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

Nextcloud Hub 24 automates data export and import - LinuxStoney Nextcloud Hub 24 is the latest from “the world’s most widespread collaboration platform, used by tens of millions of private users, governments, and Fortune 500 companies alike to reclaim data sovereignty and privacy.” This is how the project introduces the new version of it, the first to see the light this year 2022. Without much fanfare, however, Nextcloud Hub 24 is the new version of the old Nextcloud , renamed Nextcloud Hub a few versions ago to reflect its status as an application suite, something that serves more than one thing – it serves many, in fact – although its basic function as Dropbox to free and self-managed software does not change, because everything continues to revolve around that.

Tor 0.4.7 Stable Version Released - LinuxStoney The release of the Tor 0.4.7.7 toolkit used to organize the work of the anonymous Tor network is presented. Tor 0.4.7.7 is recognized as the first stable release of the 0.4.7 branch, which has been in development for the past ten months. The 0.4.7 branch will be maintained as part of the regular maintenance cycle – updates will be discontinued 9 months later or 3 months after the release of the 0.4.8.x branch.

Probabilistic Fault Tolerance In our 2003 SOSP "Best Paper" Preserving Peer Replicas By Rate-Limited Sampled Voting (also here, expanded version here) we introduced a number of concepts. The most important was consensus based on sampling the electorate at random, in contrast to the traditional Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT), which at every step solicits votes from the entire electorate. The advantages of this mechanism are so significant that, a decade and a half later, it was re-discovered and improved upon in the context of a blockchain protocol. Below the fold I explain our original consensus system, and describe how the basic idea has been adopted and enhanced.

[Old] How To Build an Absurdly Backwards Compatible Website It feels like so much of the web is composed of clickbait, ads, popups, and a toxic amount of JavaScript that you need a modern computer just to get any value out of it. Remember when low-power computers were created for people who were "just browsing the [Internet]?" Half of the sites on the [Internet] are so overloaded with tracking scripts, ads, third-party "analytics" platforms, and other junk that they simply crash in the face of sub-par hardware; and don't even get me started on what they do to "retro" computers. If the modern web hasn't been created with aging hardware in mind, what does that mean for the proliferation of e-waste? Is it really so necessary to update your computer every 2-5 years? And, what if you didn't? What if you couldn't afford to?