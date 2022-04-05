today's howtos
-
How to Manage your Docker Containers with DockStation – The New Stack
When you go to find a GUI tool to manage your Docker containers, you’ll find more options than you can imagine. Those tools range from the overly simplistic to the remarkably complicated, and everything in between. Every so often, however, you’ll find a desktop client that does an outstanding job of making container management much easier.
-
GNU Linux Debian – how to view chm (windows help) files
chm files are basically html files packed into an archive.
-
How To Install PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, PostgreSQL is a popular and powerful open-source relational database management system that has been adopted for running mission-critical applications. It supports a large part of the SQL standard and is designed to be extensible by users in many aspects. Some of the features are ACID transactions, foreign keys, views, sequences, subqueries, triggers, user-defined types and functions, outer joins, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the PostgreSQL relational database management on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
How To Download Ubuntu in Step by Step
This tutorial explains in step by step how you can download Ubuntu computer operating system from the internet. This includes various methods to do so, among them are via torrents and mirrors, and how to further verify the ISO file with the official checksums. This excludes how to create a bootable media, as it's been covered in a separate tutorial.
-
How to upgrade to LMDE 5 – The Linux Mint Blog
It is now possible to upgrade LMDE 4 to version 5.
-
How to Install juffEd Development Environment on Ubuntu 20.04
If you are an application developer you are probably already using a text editor or IDE, but if you are a novice you are likely overwhelmed by the sheer number of solutions out there. In any case, it pays to learn about new tools so that you can get the most out of them. Today, you’ll learn how to install juffEd Development Environment on Ubuntu 20.04. In addition to this, we’ll tell you a bit about it.
-
7 Top Free and Open Source Crystal Web Frameworks
One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements. A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.
Today in Techrights
KDE Plasma 5.25: Top New Features and Release Details
A list of new features and exciting changes of in KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment with release schedule and more.
Applications: Jellyfin, hledger, Contact Otter, and Dillinger
