In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, PostgreSQL is a popular and powerful open-source relational database management system that has been adopted for running mission-critical applications. It supports a large part of the SQL standard and is designed to be extensible by users in many aspects. Some of the features are ACID transactions, foreign keys, views, sequences, subqueries, triggers, user-defined types and functions, outer joins, and many more. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the PostgreSQL relational database management on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.