mdSilo is an outstanding open-source note-taking app for the active mind
mdSilo is a super lightweight knowledge-base and note-taking software for people who constantly taking notes.
It leverages Markdown for note-taking, internal tagging and backlinks, and building a connected network between notes for easy browsing.
mdSilo is built using Tauri, a revolutionary framework for building desktop applications on top of Rust and HTML/ JavaScript. It also uses React and Slate.
You can use mdSilo to organize anything, your personal note, code, tasks, personal projects, and keep track of your educational curve.
[...]
mdSilo is released under the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0.
How open source leads the way for sustainable technology | Opensource.com
There's a palpable change in the air regarding sustainability and environmental issues. Concern for the condition of the planet and efforts to do something about it have gone mainstream. To take one example, look at climate-based venture capitalism. The Climate Tech Venture Capital (CTVC) Climate Capital List has more than doubled in the past two years. The amount of capital pouring in demonstrates a desire and a willingness to solve hard climate challenges.
It's great that people want to take action, and I'm here for it! But I also see a real risk: As people rush to take action or jump on the bandwagon, they may unwittingly participate in greenwashing.
The Wikipedia definition of greenwashing calls it "a form of marketing spin in which green PR and green marketing are deceptively used to persuade the public that an organization's products, aims, and policies are environmentally friendly." In my view, greenwashing happens both intentionally and accidentally. There are a lot of good people out there who want to make a difference but don't yet know much about complex environmental systems or the depth of issues around sustainability.
Magda is an open-source Big Data cataloging system
Magda is a data catalog system that will provide a single place where all of an organization's data can be cataloged, enriched, searched, tracked and prioritized - whether big or small, internally or externally sourced, available as files, databases or APIs. Magda is designed specifically around the concept of federation - providing a single view across all data of interest to a user, regardless of where the data is stored or where it was sourced from.
The system is able to quickly crawl external data sources, track changes, make automatic enhancements and make notifications when changes occur, giving data users a one-stop shop to discover all the data that's available to them.
[...]
Magda is released under the Apache-2.0 License
