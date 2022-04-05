Devices: ICP, Ardunino, and Canaan/RISC-V
DIN Rail PC with four 2.5 GbE LAN, dual display and PCIe x4 slot
Germany based ICP has launched a compact PC based on Intel’s processors (11th Gen Intel Core & Celeron) for DIN rail use. The DRPC-240-TGL comes with 8GB RAM by default although it can be expanded to 64GB through two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots. ICP ensures to deliver the DRPC-240-TGL in a ready-to-use form, meaning pre-assembled and with an OS installed (Win 10 or Linux).
The DRPC-240-TGL is offered in three processor variations, Intel Celeron 6305, Intel Core-i5-1145G7E and Intel Core-i7-1185G7E. The PC design allows the user to implement a PCIe expansion box (PCI Express x4) for add-on cards. The device also provides one M.2 2230 A-key and one M.2 3042/52/80 B-key for additional add-on cards. Furthermore, there is a 2.5” drive bay for SATA (6Gb/s) storage.
The Root Commander is a homemade MIDI controller ensures you never play the wrote note | Arduino Blog
After attempting to learn how to play the piano after some previous experience with guitar and music theory in general, YouTuber EvolutionStoneware encountered a few difficulties when trying to learn the keys on a standard MIDI keyboard. Because of this, she created a DIY MIDI controller called the Root Commander that allows for a single note to be played based on the settings of several inputs.
Within the controller is an Arduino that reads the values from three potentiometers and determines the corresponding scale, key, and octave. Once stored, the firmware chooses the correct string containing either the scale, key, or octave depending on which range the values fall into. For example, setting the scale potentiometer to between 500 and 722 selects the “Dorian” scale. From here, these values are all shown on the integrated I2C OLED display in the center.
Canaan K510 CRB RISC-V AI development kit ships with dual-camera module and LCD display - CNX Software
Last summer, Canaan introduced the Kendryte K510 tri-core RISC-V AI processor, now also known as Canaan K510, as an updated version of the Kendryte K210 with a much higher 3 TOPS of performance, but at the time, there were no development board and SDK.
But I’ve now just been informed of the availability of the Canaan Kendryte K510 CRB (customer reference platform) AI development kit with camera module and LCD display, as well as a software development kit with U-Boot, Linux, and AI tools which can be used to develop smart audio and computer vision applications.
