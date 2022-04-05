Magda is a data catalog system that will provide a single place where all of an organization's data can be cataloged, enriched, searched, tracked and prioritized - whether big or small, internally or externally sourced, available as files, databases or APIs. Magda is designed specifically around the concept of federation - providing a single view across all data of interest to a user, regardless of where the data is stored or where it was sourced from. The system is able to quickly crawl external data sources, track changes, make automatic enhancements and make notifications when changes occur, giving data users a one-stop shop to discover all the data that's available to them. [...] Magda is released under the Apache-2.0 License

There's a palpable change in the air regarding sustainability and environmental issues. Concern for the condition of the planet and efforts to do something about it have gone mainstream. To take one example, look at climate-based venture capitalism. The Climate Tech Venture Capital (CTVC) Climate Capital List has more than doubled in the past two years. The amount of capital pouring in demonstrates a desire and a willingness to solve hard climate challenges. It's great that people want to take action, and I'm here for it! But I also see a real risk: As people rush to take action or jump on the bandwagon, they may unwittingly participate in greenwashing. The Wikipedia definition of greenwashing calls it "a form of marketing spin in which green PR and green marketing are deceptively used to persuade the public that an organization's products, aims, and policies are environmentally friendly." In my view, greenwashing happens both intentionally and accidentally. There are a lot of good people out there who want to make a difference but don't yet know much about complex environmental systems or the depth of issues around sustainability.

mdSilo is a super lightweight knowledge-base and note-taking software for people who constantly taking notes. It leverages Markdown for note-taking, internal tagging and backlinks, and building a connected network between notes for easy browsing. mdSilo is built using Tauri, a revolutionary framework for building desktop applications on top of Rust and HTML/ JavaScript. It also uses React and Slate. You can use mdSilo to organize anything, your personal note, code, tasks, personal projects, and keep track of your educational curve. [...] mdSilo is released under the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0.

Last summer, Canaan introduced the Kendryte K510 tri-core RISC-V AI processor, now also known as Canaan K510, as an updated version of the Kendryte K210 with a much higher 3 TOPS of performance, but at the time, there were no development board and SDK. But I’ve now just been informed of the availability of the Canaan Kendryte K510 CRB (customer reference platform) AI development kit with camera module and LCD display, as well as a software development kit with U-Boot, Linux, and AI tools which can be used to develop smart audio and computer vision applications.

After attempting to learn how to play the piano after some previous experience with guitar and music theory in general, YouTuber EvolutionStoneware encountered a few difficulties when trying to learn the keys on a standard MIDI keyboard. Because of this, she created a DIY MIDI controller called the Root Commander that allows for a single note to be played based on the settings of several inputs. Within the controller is an Arduino that reads the values from three potentiometers and determines the corresponding scale, key, and octave. Once stored, the firmware chooses the correct string containing either the scale, key, or octave depending on which range the values fall into. For example, setting the scale potentiometer to between 500 and 722 selects the “Dorian” scale. From here, these values are all shown on the integrated I2C OLED display in the center.

Germany based ICP has launched a compact PC based on Intel’s processors (11th Gen Intel Core & Celeron) for DIN rail use. The DRPC-240-TGL comes with 8GB RAM by default although it can be expanded to 64GB through two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots. ICP ensures to deliver the DRPC-240-TGL in a ready-to-use form, meaning pre-assembled and with an OS installed (Win 10 or Linux). The DRPC-240-TGL is offered in three processor variations, Intel Celeron 6305, Intel Core-i5-1145G7E and Intel Core-i7-1185G7E. The PC design allows the user to implement a PCIe expansion box (PCI Express x4) for add-on cards. The device also provides one M.2 2230 A-key and one M.2 3042/52/80 B-key for additional add-on cards. Furthermore, there is a 2.5” drive bay for SATA (6Gb/s) storage.

Linus Torvalds: Linux 5.18-rc6 So 5.18 is looking like it's going to be one of the larger releases in numbers of commits (we'll see where it ends up - it's going to be neck-and-neck with 5.14 right now, but won't be as big as 5.13 was). But despite the merge window being big, the release candidates have generally been quite modest in size, and rc6 continues that trend. I keep expecting the other shoe to drop, but 5.18 just seems to be quite well-behaved. Let's see if this jinxes it, but nothing looks particularly scary here. rc6 looks to be mostly some driver updates (network drivers and rdma stand out, small random fixes elsewhere), with the usual smattering of architecture updates (x86 kvm fixes, but also a long-standing x86 kernel FP use issue, and a smattering of parisc and powerpc fixes). And some wireguard selftest updates. The rest is mostly some btrfs fixes, some core networking, and just random small one-offs elsewhere. Please do go test it all out - because things may look good now, but continued testing is the only thing that will make sure. Thanks, Linus Also: The sixth version of patches for the Linux kernel with support for the Rust language