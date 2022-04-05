today's leftovers
Kevin Fenzi: Onlykey DUO
Next, I tried to enroll a otp for our Fedora account system, but found that the TOTP secret wouldn’t work. Further investigation showed that the onlykey NEO only supports sha1 for TOTP secrets and our account system uses SHA512. ;( There’s a old closed ticket about this on the onlykey firmware repo: https://github.com/trustcrypto/OnlyKey-Firmware/issues/101
There’s also no way to generate a ssh private key on the device (like you can using the opensc support on a yubikey). You can generate ecdsa sk openssh keys, which is great, but not too useful to me yet as RHEL7 and RHEL8 don’t support them.
PS4/Switch/Vita/Linux Release - pEMU 6.0 (NES/SNES/Sega/Arcade emulator suite) - Wololo.net
Developer CPasJuste has released pEMU 6.0 for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, Linux, and PS Vita. This new release adds Sega rom (Mega Drive, Master System, Game Gear, Mega CD…) support to the emulator suite. The pEmu suite are pretty stable emulators that can provide a very good alternative to Retroarch.
Fix AMD driver keeps crashing while playing games on Windows 11 [Ed: Vista 11 is a giant eXPeriment and its users are subjects]
MusikCube: All In One Player, Library & Streaming - Invidious
My personal music player on Linux is MPD + NCMPCPP but if you want a more contained solution then how about you try out musikcube which even has an android app to control it.
Linux Weekly Roundup #181
We had a good week in the world of Linux releases, with Voyager 22.04.1, SparkyLinux 6.3, and Nitrux 20220503.
Devices: ICP, Ardunino, and Canaan/RISC-V
Free Software: mdSilo, Greenwash, and Magda
Linus Torvalds: Linux 5.18-rc6
So 5.18 is looking like it's going to be one of the larger releases in numbers of commits (we'll see where it ends up - it's going to be neck-and-neck with 5.14 right now, but won't be as big as 5.13 was). But despite the merge window being big, the release candidates have generally been quite modest in size, and rc6 continues that trend. I keep expecting the other shoe to drop, but 5.18 just seems to be quite well-behaved. Let's see if this jinxes it, but nothing looks particularly scary here. rc6 looks to be mostly some driver updates (network drivers and rdma stand out, small random fixes elsewhere), with the usual smattering of architecture updates (x86 kvm fixes, but also a long-standing x86 kernel FP use issue, and a smattering of parisc and powerpc fixes). And some wireguard selftest updates. The rest is mostly some btrfs fixes, some core networking, and just random small one-offs elsewhere. Please do go test it all out - because things may look good now, but continued testing is the only thing that will make sure. Thanks, LinusAlso: The sixth version of patches for the Linux kernel with support for the Rust language
4 Major Distros in the History of Linux That Shaped the Linux World
The Linux world is incredibly diverse, but it started with a few major Linux distros. Here’s who they are! There are currently hundreds of active Linux distros, but only a few of them can be described as the mothers and fathers of everything else we know these days as Linux. They are the ones who have laid the foundation that almost every single Linux distro today stands on. Loved by some or disliked by others, they are the shoulders on which the modern Linux world has stood to get where it is today. This article will focus on each of them, giving them all the respect they deserve. They are all distros created from scratch, making them one of the so-called original Linux distros, ones that are not based on anything before them.
