Follow the steps of this tutorial to install the Podman container tool on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux for creating virtual containers.
Podman is a container tool for virtualizing applications. It was originally developed by Red Hat and originated in the Cri-O project, which develops a lightweight container runtime environment for Kubernetes as an alternative to the Docker runtime environment.
It is compatible with Docker on the command line however doesn’t rely on the Docker daemon. Hence, we can use its Container Engine to provide containers without root access. Buildah is the Image builder used by Podman.
Today we are looking at how to install Eclipse IDE on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
In this video, we are looking at how to install Inkscape on Debian 11.
Programming Leftovers
One thing that I would like to understand better is the place of code walking in macro programming. The Raskin paper explains that it is not possible to write a fully correct code walker in ANSI CL. Consfigurator currently uses Raskin’s best-effort portable code walker. Common Lisp: The Language 2 includes a few additional functions which didn’t make it into the ANSI standard that would make it possible to write a fully correct code walker, and most implementations of CL provide them under one name or another. So one possibility is to write a code walker in terms of ANSI CL + those few additional functions, and then use a portability layer to get access to those functions on different implementations (e.g. trivial-cltl2).
However, both On Lisp and Let Over Lambda, the two most substantive texts on CL macrology, both explicitly put code walking out-of-scope. I am led to wonder: does the Zen of Common Lisp-style macrology involve doing without code walking? One key idea with macros is to productively blur the distinction between designing languages and writing code in those languages. If your macros require code walking, have you perhaps ended up too far to the side of designing whole languages? Should you perhaps rework things so as not to require the code walking? Then it would matter less that those parts of CLtL2 didn’t make it into ANSI. Graham notes in ch. 17 of On Lisp that read macros are technically more powerful than defmacro because they can do everything that defmacro can and more. But it would be a similar sort of mistake to conclude that Lisp is about read macros rather than defmacro.
TerriaJS is a feature rich open source solution for building amazing spatial data federation web platforms.
This month I accepted 186 and rejected 26 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 188.
reveal.js is an open source HTML presentation framework. It enables anyone with a web browser to create beautiful presentations for free.
Presentations made with reveal.js are built on open web technologies. That means anything you can do on the web, you can do in your presentation. Change styles with CSS, include an external web page using an <iframe> or add your own custom behavior using our JavaScript API.
You can use Markdown to create a stylish presentation with reveal.js. Developers can easily embed reveal.js in their web projects.
Hello everybody,
after a long time of waiting it is finally time - we cordially invite you
to the German Perl/Raku Workshop 2023.
Next year's workshop will take place from Monday 28 February to
Wednesday 1. March in the Saalbau Gallus in Frankfurt am Main.
Over the years, I have had a few things to say about technological change, churn, and the appearance of progress, a few of them touching on the evolution and development of the Python programming language. Some of my articles have probably seemed a bit outspoken, perhaps even unfair. It was somewhat reassuring, then, to encounter the reflections of a longstanding author of Python books and his use of rather stronger language than I think I ever used. It was also particularly reassuring because I apparently complain about things in far too general a way, not giving specific examples of phenomena for anything actionable to be done about them. So let us see whether we can emerge from the other end of this article in better shape than we are at this point in it.
Now, the longstanding author in question is none other than Mark Lutz whose books “Programming Python” and “Learning Python” must surely have been bestsellers for their publisher over the years. As someone who has, for many years, been teaching Python to a broad audience of newcomers to the language and to programming in general, his views overlap with mine about how Python has become increasingly incoherent and overly complicated, as its creators or stewards pursue some kind of agenda of supposed improvement without properly taking into account the needs of the broadest reaches of its user community. Instead, as with numerous Free Software projects, an unscrutable “vision” is used to impose change based on aesthetics and contemporary fashions, unrooted in functional need, by self-appointed authorities who often lack an awareness or understanding of historical precedent or genuine user need.
Devices: ICP, Ardunino, and Canaan/RISC-V
Germany based ICP has launched a compact PC based on Intel’s processors (11th Gen Intel Core & Celeron) for DIN rail use. The DRPC-240-TGL comes with 8GB RAM by default although it can be expanded to 64GB through two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots. ICP ensures to deliver the DRPC-240-TGL in a ready-to-use form, meaning pre-assembled and with an OS installed (Win 10 or Linux).
The DRPC-240-TGL is offered in three processor variations, Intel Celeron 6305, Intel Core-i5-1145G7E and Intel Core-i7-1185G7E. The PC design allows the user to implement a PCIe expansion box (PCI Express x4) for add-on cards. The device also provides one M.2 2230 A-key and one M.2 3042/52/80 B-key for additional add-on cards. Furthermore, there is a 2.5” drive bay for SATA (6Gb/s) storage.
After attempting to learn how to play the piano after some previous experience with guitar and music theory in general, YouTuber EvolutionStoneware encountered a few difficulties when trying to learn the keys on a standard MIDI keyboard. Because of this, she created a DIY MIDI controller called the Root Commander that allows for a single note to be played based on the settings of several inputs.
Within the controller is an Arduino that reads the values from three potentiometers and determines the corresponding scale, key, and octave. Once stored, the firmware chooses the correct string containing either the scale, key, or octave depending on which range the values fall into. For example, setting the scale potentiometer to between 500 and 722 selects the “Dorian” scale. From here, these values are all shown on the integrated I2C OLED display in the center.
Last summer, Canaan introduced the Kendryte K510 tri-core RISC-V AI processor, now also known as Canaan K510, as an updated version of the Kendryte K210 with a much higher 3 TOPS of performance, but at the time, there were no development board and SDK.
But I’ve now just been informed of the availability of the Canaan Kendryte K510 CRB (customer reference platform) AI development kit with camera module and LCD display, as well as a software development kit with U-Boot, Linux, and AI tools which can be used to develop smart audio and computer vision applications.
Free Software: mdSilo, Greenwash, and Magda
mdSilo is a super lightweight knowledge-base and note-taking software for people who constantly taking notes.
It leverages Markdown for note-taking, internal tagging and backlinks, and building a connected network between notes for easy browsing.
mdSilo is built using Tauri, a revolutionary framework for building desktop applications on top of Rust and HTML/ JavaScript. It also uses React and Slate.
You can use mdSilo to organize anything, your personal note, code, tasks, personal projects, and keep track of your educational curve.
[...]
mdSilo is released under the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0.
There's a palpable change in the air regarding sustainability and environmental issues. Concern for the condition of the planet and efforts to do something about it have gone mainstream. To take one example, look at climate-based venture capitalism. The Climate Tech Venture Capital (CTVC) Climate Capital List has more than doubled in the past two years. The amount of capital pouring in demonstrates a desire and a willingness to solve hard climate challenges.
It's great that people want to take action, and I'm here for it! But I also see a real risk: As people rush to take action or jump on the bandwagon, they may unwittingly participate in greenwashing.
The Wikipedia definition of greenwashing calls it "a form of marketing spin in which green PR and green marketing are deceptively used to persuade the public that an organization's products, aims, and policies are environmentally friendly." In my view, greenwashing happens both intentionally and accidentally. There are a lot of good people out there who want to make a difference but don't yet know much about complex environmental systems or the depth of issues around sustainability.
-
Magda is a data catalog system that will provide a single place where all of an organization's data can be cataloged, enriched, searched, tracked and prioritized - whether big or small, internally or externally sourced, available as files, databases or APIs. Magda is designed specifically around the concept of federation - providing a single view across all data of interest to a user, regardless of where the data is stored or where it was sourced from.
The system is able to quickly crawl external data sources, track changes, make automatic enhancements and make notifications when changes occur, giving data users a one-stop shop to discover all the data that's available to them.
[...]
Magda is released under the Apache-2.0 License
