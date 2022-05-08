IBM Still Suing Companies Using Software Patents, Still Paying for Puff Pieces IBM sues Farmville developer over data patents IBM filed a patent infringement suit against the video game developer behind games such as Farmville and Words with Friends in a Delaware federal court on Monday, May 2. The US technology company claimed that Zynga has used technology originally developed by IBM for its online service Prodigy, which was described in the suit as a “forerunner to today’s internet”. Zynga’s business model relies largely on monetising its games through the processing of user data, including targeted advertising. IBM claimed Zynga has used patented data analytics techniques without permission, helping it achieve revenues of almost $2 billion. “Like other modern technology companies, Zynga recognised IBM’s expertise in the field and decided to incorporate IBM’s prior innovations in big data, analytics, and online advertising instead of spending the time and money to develop its own techniques,” the complaint said. “As Zynga’s business has developed, it has continued to incorporate additional innovations pioneered by IBM," it added. "But unlike dozens of Zynga’s peers in the industry, Zynga does not have a licence to use IBM’s patents.” According to the suit, Zynga and its subsidiary Chartboost infringed four IBM-owned patents covering technology developed for Prodigy. Prodigy was a joint venture with broadcaster CBS and retailer Sears, offering subscribers a range of networked and telecoms services. The patents-in-suit cover technologies including methods for improving network processing times and allowing more users to access the network. IBM claimed it notified Zynga of its infringement as far back as 2014, and has been trying to negotiate a licence since then. Zynga could soon be part of video game company Take-Two Interactive, which announced in January its plans to buy the video game developer for $12.7 billion.

In The IBM i Trenches With: Chilli IT [Ed: IBM-sponsored fluff from Timothy Prickett Morgan without disclosure of the conflict of interest] This week, we are talking to Chilli IT, a managed services provider and reseller for Power Systems machinery running IBM i as well as IBM Storwize and FlashSystem storage that was founded in 2003 and that is located in Chester, just a stone’s throw away from both Liverpool and Manchester in the northwest of England, one of the manufacturing and distribution centers of the United Kingdom and therefore a natural home to the AS/400 and its successors. We sat down with two of Chilli IT’s co-founders, Richard Warren, managing director, and Stan Wilkins, technical director, who have a long history in the IBM midrange dating back to the time that they all worked at Oak Brook International, an offshoot of the European arm of Real Solutions, the software and services arm of giant systems reseller and lessor El Camino Resources based in Southern California back in the 1990s. The Oak Brook name is a reference to the Chicago neighborhood where high availability software supplier Lakeview Technology, the creator of the MIMIX tools, was located, and if you are curious, the name Chilli is a reference to the “hot topic” designation that AS/400 architect Frank Soltis used in his Inside The AS/400 book published in 1996.

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple MainStage Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500. There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms. macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing. In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.