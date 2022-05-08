today's howtos
-
Useful Examples of the Docker ps Command
One of the first Docker commands you use is the docker ps command. It shows the running containers:
docker ps
Actually, running this command gives you a list of running containers and their unique container ID, image name, the command it is executing, time since it is running (uptime), and the ports it is using.
But you can do a bit more with it. You can display stopped containers, filter the result or just display the container IDs.
Let's take a bit more detailed look at this essential Docker command.
-
Install Swift programming language on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Jammy
Swift is a programming language developed by Apple that can be used alongside Objective-C for programming apps and applications. It is a beginner-friendly language that a developer can use to develop apps for iOS. It was introduced to the world in 2014 as a new programming language for programming in the Apple ecosystem.
The language is especially relevant in the development of iOS apps, but can also be used in the macOS environment. However, Swift is not limited to Apple systems, Linux users can also use it to develop applications.
-
How to install Docker-CE on Ubuntu 22.04 - NextGenTips
Docker is a set of platform-as-a-service products that uses OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers. Containers are usually isolated from one another and bundled with their own software libraries and configuration files, they can communicate with each other through well-defined channels.
Docker makes it possible to get more apps running on the same old servers and also makes it easy to package and ship programs. In this tutorial am going to show you how you can install Docker-CE on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
Ubuntu 22.04 Enable full disk encryption
The best way to keep your Ubuntu 22.04 system and files completely secure in the case of theft is to enable full disk encryption. This way, if your device is stolen or someone is sitting at your desk and trying to boot into your PC, they will need to know your password in order to mount any partitions. Even if they access the hard drive content through other means, all files would be encrypted and no one could read their contents.
-
Ubuntu 22.04 not booting: Troubleshooting Guide
If you are having trouble booting into your Ubuntu 22.04 system, there is a tool called Boot Repair that can remedy a broad range of frequent issues. Usually trouble with booting can be due to the GRUB boot menu or a corrupt file in the /boot directory. Whatever the case may be, Boot Repair is an excellent software to help us start troubleshooting.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to boot your computer into recovery mode and download the Boot Repair utility to perform troubleshooting. Follow along with us below for help with troubleshooting boot issues on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 342 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM Still Suing Companies Using Software Patents, Still Paying for Puff Pieces
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple MainStage
Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500. There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms. macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing. In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.
$95 Banana Pi BPI-R2 Pro 5-port Gigabit Ethernet router board is powered by Rockchip RK3568 SoC
Banana Pi BPI-R2 Pro is an update to the Banana Pi BPI R2 router board that replaces MediaTek MT7623A quad-core ARM Cortex-A7 processor with a much more powerful Rockchip RK3568 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor. The Banana Pi BPI-R2 Pro board looks very similar to the first generation R2 board with the same dimensions, 2GB RAM, HDMI & DSI display interfaces, five Gigabit Ethernet ports, one SATA port, two USB 3.0 ports, and one mPCIe socket, but it also adds one M.2 socket, support for MIPI CSI cameras, and extra storage with a 16GB eMMC flash.
Programming: C TAP Harness, rra-c-util, remctl, and pluggable.js
Recent comments
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 58 min ago
3 hours 7 min ago
8 hours 39 min ago
1 day 35 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago