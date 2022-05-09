IBM Still Suing Companies Using Software Patents, Still Paying for Puff Pieces
IBM filed a patent infringement suit against the video game developer behind games such as Farmville and Words with Friends in a Delaware federal court on Monday, May 2.
The US technology company claimed that Zynga has used technology originally developed by IBM for its online service Prodigy, which was described in the suit as a “forerunner to today’s internet”.
Zynga’s business model relies largely on monetising its games through the processing of user data, including targeted advertising.
IBM claimed Zynga has used patented data analytics techniques without permission, helping it achieve revenues of almost $2 billion.
“Like other modern technology companies, Zynga recognised IBM’s expertise in the field and decided to incorporate IBM’s prior innovations in big data, analytics, and online advertising instead of spending the time and money to develop its own techniques,” the complaint said.
“As Zynga’s business has developed, it has continued to incorporate additional innovations pioneered by IBM," it added. "But unlike dozens of Zynga’s peers in the industry, Zynga does not have a licence to use IBM’s patents.”
According to the suit, Zynga and its subsidiary Chartboost infringed four IBM-owned patents covering technology developed for Prodigy.
Prodigy was a joint venture with broadcaster CBS and retailer Sears, offering subscribers a range of networked and telecoms services.
The patents-in-suit cover technologies including methods for improving network processing times and allowing more users to access the network.
IBM claimed it notified Zynga of its infringement as far back as 2014, and has been trying to negotiate a licence since then.
Zynga could soon be part of video game company Take-Two Interactive, which announced in January its plans to buy the video game developer for $12.7 billion.
In The IBM i Trenches With: Chilli IT [Ed: IBM-sponsored fluff from Timothy Prickett Morgan without disclosure of the conflict of interest]
This week, we are talking to Chilli IT, a managed services provider and reseller for Power Systems machinery running IBM i as well as IBM Storwize and FlashSystem storage that was founded in 2003 and that is located in Chester, just a stone’s throw away from both Liverpool and Manchester in the northwest of England, one of the manufacturing and distribution centers of the United Kingdom and therefore a natural home to the AS/400 and its successors.
We sat down with two of Chilli IT’s co-founders, Richard Warren, managing director, and Stan Wilkins, technical director, who have a long history in the IBM midrange dating back to the time that they all worked at Oak Brook International, an offshoot of the European arm of Real Solutions, the software and services arm of giant systems reseller and lessor El Camino Resources based in Southern California back in the 1990s. The Oak Brook name is a reference to the Chicago neighborhood where high availability software supplier Lakeview Technology, the creator of the MIMIX tools, was located, and if you are curious, the name Chilli is a reference to the “hot topic” designation that AS/400 architect Frank Soltis used in his Inside The AS/400 book published in 1996.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple MainStage
Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.
There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.
macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.
In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.
$95 Banana Pi BPI-R2 Pro 5-port Gigabit Ethernet router board is powered by Rockchip RK3568 SoC
Banana Pi BPI-R2 Pro is an update to the Banana Pi BPI R2 router board that replaces MediaTek MT7623A quad-core ARM Cortex-A7 processor with a much more powerful Rockchip RK3568 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor.
The Banana Pi BPI-R2 Pro board looks very similar to the first generation R2 board with the same dimensions, 2GB RAM, HDMI & DSI display interfaces, five Gigabit Ethernet ports, one SATA port, two USB 3.0 ports, and one mPCIe socket, but it also adds one M.2 socket, support for MIPI CSI cameras, and extra storage with a 16GB eMMC flash.
Programming: C TAP Harness, rra-c-util, remctl, and pluggable.js
C TAP Harness is my C implementation of the Perl "Test Anything Protocol" test suite framework. It includes test runner and libraries for both C and shell.
This is mostly a cleanup release to resync with other utility libraries. It does fix an installation problem by managing symlinks correctly, and adds support for GCC 11's new deallocation warnings.
There are two major changes in this release. The first is Autoconf support for PCRE2, the new version of the Perl-Compatible Regular Expression library (PCRE1 is now deprecated), which was the motivation for a new release. The second is a huge update to the Perl formatting rules due to lots of work by Julien ÉLIE for INN.
remctl is a simple RPC mechanism using Kerberos GSS-API authentication (or SSH authentication).
The primary change in this release, and the reason for the release, is to add support for PCRE2, the latest version of the Perl-Compatible Regular Expression library, since PCRE1 is now deprecated.
This release also improves some documentation, marks the allocation functions in the C client library with deallocation functions for GCC 11, and fixes some issues with the Python and Ruby bindings that were spotted by Ken Dreyer, as well as the normal update of portability support.
pluggable.js lets you make your JS project extendable via plugins, while still keeping sensitive objects and data private within es2015 modules or through closures.
It was originally written for converse.js, to provide a plugin architecture that allows 3rd party developers to extend and override private objects and backbone.js classes, but it does not require nor depend on either library.
