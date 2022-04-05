Businesses using open-source code — which is embedded in a large majority of enterprise-grade software — need a full-scale inventory of its existence. That is missing in many corporate IT records. Without a detailed accounting of open-source code running within their software, companies have no way to monitor software policies, licenses, vulnerabilities, and versions. That means IT departments are clueless about the overall health of the open-source components they use.

How To Install CyberPanel on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CyberPanel on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn't know, CyberPanel is a free and open-source web hosting control panel that comes with an OpenLiteSpeed Web server to provide the best possible performance. With CyberPanel, you can manage SSL certificates, use a user-friendly file manager, configure the web application firewall, manage DNS, manage emails, and more. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add 'sudo' to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the CyberPanel open-source web hosting control panel on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Fedora, RHEL, CentOS, and Rocky Linux distributions.

How to install Foreman on Ubuntu/Debian Servers In this post, you will learn How to install Foreman on Ubuntu/Debian Servers Foreman is an open-source software which is used for managing the lifecycle of virtual and physical servers. It is a server management tool that helps system administrator to perform configuration, server deployment, provisioning, orchestration and monitoring and more. Foreman offers support for tools like Puppet, Salt Stack, Ansible, Chef. It helps in automating repetitive tasks. It has a great, responsive, full of features WebGUI which makes system administrator to perform tasks more quickly.

Changing the Login Screen Background in Ubuntu 22.04 & 20.04 – TecAdmin The latest Ubuntu systems use GNOME as a default theme. GDM3 is the default display manager which is responsible for loading the login screen. We need to tweak settings in gdm3 to change the background of the login screen. This tutorial will help you to change the default login screen background on Ubuntu systems.

Linux: chmod awesome tips and tricks One of the most common tasks in Linux is setting file permissions, on this article we will explore some cool tips on how to do you job easier!

What sysadmins need to know about systemd's oneshot service type systemd is a robust tool for handling Linux services. If you've interacted with a systemd service file, it's probably been a simple or forking type. There are many other service types in systemd, including exec, dbus, notify, idle, and oneshot, each with different functions.