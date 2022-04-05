Fedora and IBM/Red Hat
Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 9 May 1300 UTC
Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 9 May at 1300 UTC The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend.
Cloud service providers: How to keep your options open [Ed: IBM recommends outsourcing servers, based on misinformation and buzzwords]
As with the PC sitting on your desk, the laptop in your backpack, and the virtual private server you rent from your favorite web hosting service, you have your choice in vendors for cloud computing. The brand names are different than the hardware brands you've known over the years, but the concept is the same.
To run Linux, you need a computer. To run Linux on the cloud, you need a cloud service provider. And just like the hardware and firmware that ships with your computer, there's a spectrum for how open source your computing stack can be.
Using Unsafe safely in GraalVM Native Image
The perils of using the Unsafe class in Java applications are well documented. Although Unsafe has historically offered access to low-level programming features, it exposes internal details of the implementation and its use is therefore highly discouraged. If you submit code that uses the Unsafe API to the GraalVM Native Image compiler, you can encounter even more problems that don't exist on dynamic JVMs such as HotSpot.
This article looks at the issues that GraalVM Native Image can potentially introduce with Unsafe, and offers coding techniques that can help you achieve some of the goals you might want to use Unsafe for. Among other things, we'll look at the VarHandles API, which was introduced in the JDK as an alternative to some of the Unsafe APIs.
Kafka Monthly Digest: April 2022
This is the 51st edition of the Kafka Monthly Digest, and covers what happened in the Apache Kafka community in April 2022.
IT hiring: Assumptions and truths about the current talent shortage [Ed: IBM continues to perpetuate the "Great Resignation" while laying off a huge number of workers, against their will. IBM did have talent, but it had to pay decent salaries to such people, so it laid them off instead.]]
Qualified talent has been hard to come by in 2022 and even harder to retain as the Great Resignation continues. The most profound impacts are being felt by the tech and healthcare industries as mid-level employees leave in droves.
Android Leftovers
Open-Source Code a Marginal Problem, Managing It the Key Challenge: Report
Businesses using open-source code — which is embedded in a large majority of enterprise-grade software — need a full-scale inventory of its existence. That is missing in many corporate IT records. Without a detailed accounting of open-source code running within their software, companies have no way to monitor software policies, licenses, vulnerabilities, and versions. That means IT departments are clueless about the overall health of the open-source components they use.
today's howtos
Manjaro Vs. Ubuntu
Everyone who is associated with technology and programming must have heard of names like Ubuntu, Arch Linux, Debian, and Mint. While many of you have years of experience working on various kernels, switching platforms, and developing software, there’s a fair amount of individuals who don’t have enough knowledge regarding the smaller and currently emerging distributions. One such distro is Manjaro. Today, we’ll be comparing the two Linux distributions, Ubuntu and Manjaro. As a parent open-source software, Linux was released way back in 1991 with its UNIX-like operating systems that were based on the Linux Kernel. For operating systems on servers, mainframe computers, and supercomputers, Linux’s working environment proved a turning point in providing ease, security, and a reliable platform to code on. Some of the most popular distributions of Linux include Ubuntu, Mint, Arch Linux, Debian, and Fedora.
