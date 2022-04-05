Language Selection

Fedora and IBM/Red Hat

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 9th of May 2022 12:18:21 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 9 May 1300 UTC

    Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 9 May at 1300 UTC The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend.

  • Cloud service providers: How to keep your options open [Ed: IBM recommends outsourcing servers, based on misinformation and buzzwords]

    As with the PC sitting on your desk, the laptop in your backpack, and the virtual private server you rent from your favorite web hosting service, you have your choice in vendors for cloud computing. The brand names are different than the hardware brands you've known over the years, but the concept is the same.

    To run Linux, you need a computer. To run Linux on the cloud, you need a cloud service provider. And just like the hardware and firmware that ships with your computer, there's a spectrum for how open source your computing stack can be.

  • Using Unsafe safely in GraalVM Native Image

    The perils of using the Unsafe class in Java applications are well documented. Although Unsafe has historically offered access to low-level programming features, it exposes internal details of the implementation and its use is therefore highly discouraged. If you submit code that uses the Unsafe API to the GraalVM Native Image compiler, you can encounter even more problems that don't exist on dynamic JVMs such as HotSpot.

    This article looks at the issues that GraalVM Native Image can potentially introduce with Unsafe, and offers coding techniques that can help you achieve some of the goals you might want to use Unsafe for. Among other things, we'll look at the VarHandles API, which was introduced in the JDK as an alternative to some of the Unsafe APIs.

  • Kafka Monthly Digest: April 2022

    This is the 51st edition of the Kafka Monthly Digest, and covers what happened in the Apache Kafka community in April 2022.

  • IT hiring: Assumptions and truths about the current talent shortage [Ed: IBM continues to perpetuate the "Great Resignation" while laying off a huge number of workers, against their will. IBM did have talent, but it had to pay decent salaries to such people, so it laid them off instead.]]

    Qualified talent has been hard to come by in 2022 and even harder to retain as the Great Resignation continues. The most profound impacts are being felt by the tech and healthcare industries as mid-level employees leave in droves.

Android Leftovers

Open-Source Code a Marginal Problem, Managing It the Key Challenge: Report

Businesses using open-source code — which is embedded in a large majority of enterprise-grade software — need a full-scale inventory of its existence. That is missing in many corporate IT records. Without a detailed accounting of open-source code running within their software, companies have no way to monitor software policies, licenses, vulnerabilities, and versions. That means IT departments are clueless about the overall health of the open-source components they use. Read more

today's howtos

  • How To Install CyberPanel on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CyberPanel on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, CyberPanel is a free and open-source web hosting control panel that comes with an OpenLiteSpeed Web server to provide the best possible performance. With CyberPanel, you can manage SSL certificates, use a user-friendly file manager, configure the web application firewall, manage DNS, manage emails, and more. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the CyberPanel open-source web hosting control panel on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Fedora, RHEL, CentOS, and Rocky Linux distributions.

  • How to install Foreman on Ubuntu/Debian Servers

    In this post, you will learn How to install Foreman on Ubuntu/Debian Servers Foreman is an open-source software which is used for managing the lifecycle of virtual and physical servers. It is a server management tool that helps system administrator to perform configuration, server deployment, provisioning, orchestration and monitoring and more. Foreman offers support for tools like Puppet, Salt Stack, Ansible, Chef. It helps in automating repetitive tasks. It has a great, responsive, full of features WebGUI which makes system administrator to perform tasks more quickly.

  • Changing the Login Screen Background in Ubuntu 22.04 & 20.04 – TecAdmin

    The latest Ubuntu systems use GNOME as a default theme. GDM3 is the default display manager which is responsible for loading the login screen. We need to tweak settings in gdm3 to change the background of the login screen. This tutorial will help you to change the default login screen background on Ubuntu systems.

  • Linux: chmod awesome tips and tricks

    One of the most common tasks in Linux is setting file permissions, on this article we will explore some cool tips on how to do you job easier!

  • What sysadmins need to know about systemd's oneshot service type

    systemd is a robust tool for handling Linux services. If you've interacted with a systemd service file, it's probably been a simple or forking type. There are many other service types in systemd, including exec, dbus, notify, idle, and oneshot, each with different functions.

Manjaro Vs. Ubuntu

Everyone who is associated with technology and programming must have heard of names like Ubuntu, Arch Linux, Debian, and Mint. While many of you have years of experience working on various kernels, switching platforms, and developing software, there’s a fair amount of individuals who don’t have enough knowledge regarding the smaller and currently emerging distributions. One such distro is Manjaro. Today, we’ll be comparing the two Linux distributions, Ubuntu and Manjaro. As a parent open-source software, Linux was released way back in 1991 with its UNIX-like operating systems that were based on the Linux Kernel. For operating systems on servers, mainframe computers, and supercomputers, Linux’s working environment proved a turning point in providing ease, security, and a reliable platform to code on. Some of the most popular distributions of Linux include Ubuntu, Mint, Arch Linux, Debian, and Fedora. Read more

