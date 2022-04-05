Games: Vagrus - The Riven Realms, Stardew Valley, Chess, and More
Vagrus - The Riven Realms, a deep and difficult RPG adds a new companion, keybinds
Vagrus - The Riven Realms, an impressive deep and challenging turn-based fantasy RPG has a big post-release update out now, which brings a new companion.
A multi-award winning game, with a strong focus on the narrative (you need to love to read for this one), open-world exploration and lots of strategy elements make up a thoroughly unique experience for fans of RPGs and turn-based combat — along with plenty of trading and decision making. You lead a caravan through a completely ruined world hit by multiple cataclysmic events that's created a dark and strange world.
With the new update out, it adds in a new Companion to the game: the garrulous Undead cook called Vorax, who brings new perks to the table such as his Deputy role Supercargo, as well as his cooking during camping and combat Skills that make him a great support fighter. He comes with his own, expansive Loyalty quest chain, which involves a cooking challenge as well as a less gleeful delve in his dark past.
Stardew Valley hits 20 million sales
Stardew Valley, the peaceful farming life sim from ConcernedApe has hit over 20 million sales two years on from hitting 10 million. While the creator has moved onto the next project, Haunted Chocolatier, it seems there's no stopping the massive amount of sales on Stardew.
Best Chess Games to Install on Ubuntu
One of the oldest skill-based strategy games in the world, chess is played and loved by millions all around the globe. It is a war fought over the board, and every war requires strategy – the main playing component of chess. Whether you’ve been a chess player for many years or here because of the recent popularity boom that chess is experiencing, there are tons of Linux chess apps you can enjoy. In this guide, we’ll go over the 5 best ones – let’s get into it!
Heroic Games Launcher for Epic & GOG gets themes, platform selection, favourites | GamingOnLinux
Heroic Games Launcher continues evolving to provide a way to manage your Epic Games and GOG libraries on Linux and other platforms with a fresh Beta release out now.
This is version 2.3.0 Beta 2, another chance for people test before the next full release. One of the major additions is support for themes, so you can pick from a few built-in and no doubt they will expand it over time. Currently, it's just tweaking the colours. See the default (left) versus Dracula theme (right) — click to enlarge.
Wave Break from Funktronic Labs gets a major update and Native Linux support
Wave Break, originally a timed-exclusive for Stadia that released on Steam in June 2021 just had a big upgrade, which also included a new Native Linux version. Not only that, it's also Steam Deck Verified now too with this Native Linux build.
Never seen it before? Imagine skateboarding — with boats. Inspired by skateboarding classics, you will grind, grab, kickflip and shoot your way through an explosive 80s crime-filled Miami Vice themed world.
ScummVM adds support for the 1995 shooter Wetlands from Hypnotix | GamingOnLinux
Another classic gets a new life thanks to ScummVM, which just recently added support for the 1995 shooter Wetlands.
Work on this and the HYPNO game engine has been ongoing for some time now, with the team mentioning that it's now properly ready for some public testing.
"This sci-fi rail shooter was created by Hypnotix and published by New World Computing in 1995. The game includes 20 action-packed levels, cinematic cutscenes, attractive hand-drawn characters, and stunning 3D backgrounds.
Set in 2495, humanity is now forced to live in underwater cities after a nuclear test gone wrong caused uninterrupted worldwide rain. A war is unleashed between The Federation (Earth’s remaining governments) and the Volarins, a group of terrorists led by the mad scientist and Wetlands’ main villain, Phillip Nahj. You’ll play as John Cole, a ruthless mercenary hired to catch Nahj alive."
fheroes2 for Heroes of Might and Magic II improves hotkeys, cursors and languages
fheroes2, a game engine reimplementation for Heroes of Might and Magic II, has another release out further improving the game for various platforms.
Continuing to be the best choice to play this classic, the developers working on it have continued to expand what's possible. Featuring support for the Black and White cursors, they said "Now some players can enjoy the perfection of monochrome graphics". Hotkey support was expanded too with a separate window where you can view them all to make it easier.
Set across Europe, point & click adventure Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit is out
Ready for a colourful and modern point & click adventure game set all across Europe? Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit from Tag of Joy and publisher Thunderful is out now.
With development lead by the art director from Broken Sword 2.5 and featuring a talented voice cast that have starred in the likes of The Monkey Island series, Day of the Tentacle, the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok, The Wolf Among Us and more, Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit takes you on a thrilling trip across beautifully rendered locations in Eastern Europe imbued with romanticism and conspiratorial intrigue.
Robert McQueen (GNOME Foundation): Evolving a strategy for 2022 and beyond
As a board, we have been working on several initiatives to make the Foundation a better asset for the GNOME Project. We’re working on a number of threads in parallel, so I wanted to explain the “big picture” a bit more to try and connect together things like the new ED search and the bylaw changes. We’re all here to see free and open source software succeed and thrive, so that people can be be truly empowered with agency over their technology, rather than being passive consumers. We want to bring GNOME to as many people as possible so that they have computing devices that they can inspect, trust, share and learn from. In previous years we’ve tried to boost the relevance of GNOME (or technologies such as GTK) or solicit donations from businesses and individuals with existing engagement in FOSS ideology and technology. The problem with this approach is that we’re mostly addressing people and organisations who are already supporting or contributing FOSS in some way. To truly scale our impact, we need to look to the outside world, build better awareness of GNOME outside of our current user base, and find opportunities to secure funding to invest back into the GNOME project.
Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) Will Reach End of Life on July 14th, 2022
Dubbed “Impish Indripo”, Ubuntu 21.10 was released on October 14th, 2021, and it’s an interim release supported with software and security updates for only nine months. Canonical already slated the end-of-life for Ubuntu 21.10 on July 14th, 2022, two months from the moment of writing this article, to give users enough time to upgrade their installations to the latest Ubuntu release, in this case, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish).
Kernel and Graphics: VK_KHR, Junkware, and NVIDIA LHR
today's leftovers
