today's leftovers
-
The State of IoT – April 2022 | Ubuntu
Welcome back to the monthly State of IoT. In case you missed it, here is a roundup from last March’s news.
Vehicle connectivity, smart homes, new SoCs and a real-time Ubuntu kernel captured the headlines this April. Let’s jump straight into it!
-
Let’s meet at Hannover Messe 2022 | Ubuntu
Hannover Messe, one of the world’s largest trade fairs, dedicated to the industrial sectors (drive engineering, automation, robotics, R&D and industrial IT), will be held in Hannover, Germany from May 30th to June 2nd 2022.
Come join us at Hall 5, Booth B51/1, where we will discuss all things IoT and embedded and introduce you to a new Ubuntu Core version.
-
Arch Linux - News: QEMU >= 7.0.0 changes split package setup
With the update to qemu 7.0.0 the package has been turned into a more fine grained split package utilizing meta packages.
-
What Valve isn't telling you about the Steam Deck. (Saying the quiet part out loud) - Invidious
-
Automated Chaos | LINUX Unplugged 457
Each of us brings a secret topic to the show, and we discover a common theme about using the wrong tool for the right job.
-
Annual Report: LibreOffice Quality Assurance in 2021
Quality Assurance (QA) is a cornerstone of the LibreOffice project, thanks to the activity of a large number of volunteers and the feedback of many users who help in reporting bugs and regressions.
-
A hybrid development Docker Compose setup for Rails
The arguments for dockerizing the whole development environment are usually in terms of matching production. That means running the same versions of databases, utilities, and services. Having it formalized also means that every team member can immediatelly start working or return to a working setup.
I understand this argument a lot as it’s the reason I usually had a Vagrant environment around for my own projects. Even when I developed without a virtual machine, I would write a Vagrantfile to be able to run things in case of anything breaking. So I get it.
But it’s not the same with Docker. Dockerizing an entire development setup requires a bit different mindset in my opinion. And while leaving virtual machines behind sounds like an improvement, performance might still suffer.
-
Constrained environment breakout. .NET Assembly exfiltration via Internet Options
It’s not uncommon for developers to find that they need to help their end users. For starter, the business requirements for software can be highly convoluted and technical. Working with banking systems, insurance firms, actuarial services etc, most developers aren’t going to understand the process they need to add into their software.
As the software because more intricate, end users often find problems navigating the software, and that doesn’t help a business whatsoever. Without proper documentation, help desks are going to become overrun with requests that the developers think are easy, but end users are struggling with. So how do developers resolve this issue? They provide documentation in various ways to help their users.
This documentation is often a gold mine for penetration testers and security researchers alike. They give us an understanding of an API so we can hunt for rogue parameters. This software supports tasks which run on the underlying operating system? Looks like a quick win. Then there’s the breakout assessment, where help functions have assisted pen testers in bypassing security restrictions since Citrix first thought of Receiver.
-
Robert McQueen (GNOME Foundation): Evolving a strategy for 2022 and beyond
As a board, we have been working on several initiatives to make the Foundation a better asset for the GNOME Project. We’re working on a number of threads in parallel, so I wanted to explain the “big picture” a bit more to try and connect together things like the new ED search and the bylaw changes. We’re all here to see free and open source software succeed and thrive, so that people can be be truly empowered with agency over their technology, rather than being passive consumers. We want to bring GNOME to as many people as possible so that they have computing devices that they can inspect, trust, share and learn from. In previous years we’ve tried to boost the relevance of GNOME (or technologies such as GTK) or solicit donations from businesses and individuals with existing engagement in FOSS ideology and technology. The problem with this approach is that we’re mostly addressing people and organisations who are already supporting or contributing FOSS in some way. To truly scale our impact, we need to look to the outside world, build better awareness of GNOME outside of our current user base, and find opportunities to secure funding to invest back into the GNOME project.
Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) Will Reach End of Life on July 14th, 2022
Dubbed “Impish Indripo”, Ubuntu 21.10 was released on October 14th, 2021, and it’s an interim release supported with software and security updates for only nine months. Canonical already slated the end-of-life for Ubuntu 21.10 on July 14th, 2022, two months from the moment of writing this article, to give users enough time to upgrade their installations to the latest Ubuntu release, in this case, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish).
Kernel and Graphics: VK_KHR, Junkware, and NVIDIA LHR
