Kernel and Graphics: VK_KHR, Junkware, and NVIDIA LHR
VK_KHR_pipeline_executable_properties – Developer Log
Sometimes you want to go and inspect details of the shaders that are used with specific draw calls in a frame. With RenderDoc this is really easy if the driver implements VK_KHR_pipeline_executable_properties. This extension allows applications to query the driver about various aspects of the executable code generated for a Vulkan pipeline.
I implemented this extension for V3DV, the Vulkan driver for Raspberry Pi 4, last week (it is currently in review process) because I was tired of jumping through loops to get the info I needed when looking at traces. For V3DV we expose the NIR and QPU assembly code as well as various others stats, some of which are quite relevant to performance, such as spill or thread counts.
Only Microsoft can give open-source the gift of NTFS. Only Microsoft needs to [Ed: NTFS is not a gift, it's a lousy file system that should go away. The sooner, the better.]
Then a good thing happened – but if 2022 has any lessons for us, it's that we can't have good things.
NVIDIA LHR unlock now available for Linux
This follows the report that the NiceHash team has successfully removed the hashrate limiter from NVIDIA cards. NBMiner is now also available with 100% LHR unlock for RTX 30 GPUs. Both software is closed-source, so we can’t see how exactly was the LHR cracked (it would be very interesting for sure).
What is apparent here though is that two teams running popular crypto-tools have managed to unlock LHR cards almost at the same time. This raises a question if they shared information with each other and how did they found the method in the first place.
Our followers have confirmed that NBMiner v41 software does indeed work, which is the first time LHR has been cracked for Linux.
As a board, we have been working on several initiatives to make the Foundation a better asset for the GNOME Project. We’re working on a number of threads in parallel, so I wanted to explain the “big picture” a bit more to try and connect together things like the new ED search and the bylaw changes. We’re all here to see free and open source software succeed and thrive, so that people can be be truly empowered with agency over their technology, rather than being passive consumers. We want to bring GNOME to as many people as possible so that they have computing devices that they can inspect, trust, share and learn from. In previous years we’ve tried to boost the relevance of GNOME (or technologies such as GTK) or solicit donations from businesses and individuals with existing engagement in FOSS ideology and technology. The problem with this approach is that we’re mostly addressing people and organisations who are already supporting or contributing FOSS in some way. To truly scale our impact, we need to look to the outside world, build better awareness of GNOME outside of our current user base, and find opportunities to secure funding to invest back into the GNOME project.
Dubbed “Impish Indripo”, Ubuntu 21.10 was released on October 14th, 2021, and it’s an interim release supported with software and security updates for only nine months. Canonical already slated the end-of-life for Ubuntu 21.10 on July 14th, 2022, two months from the moment of writing this article, to give users enough time to upgrade their installations to the latest Ubuntu release, in this case, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish).
