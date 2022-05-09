Robert McQueen (GNOME Foundation): Evolving a strategy for 2022 and beyond As a board, we have been working on several initiatives to make the Foundation a better asset for the GNOME Project. We’re working on a number of threads in parallel, so I wanted to explain the “big picture” a bit more to try and connect together things like the new ED search and the bylaw changes. We’re all here to see free and open source software succeed and thrive, so that people can be be truly empowered with agency over their technology, rather than being passive consumers. We want to bring GNOME to as many people as possible so that they have computing devices that they can inspect, trust, share and learn from. In previous years we’ve tried to boost the relevance of GNOME (or technologies such as GTK) or solicit donations from businesses and individuals with existing engagement in FOSS ideology and technology. The problem with this approach is that we’re mostly addressing people and organisations who are already supporting or contributing FOSS in some way. To truly scale our impact, we need to look to the outside world, build better awareness of GNOME outside of our current user base, and find opportunities to secure funding to invest back into the GNOME project.

Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) Will Reach End of Life on July 14th, 2022 Dubbed “Impish Indripo”, Ubuntu 21.10 was released on October 14th, 2021, and it’s an interim release supported with software and security updates for only nine months. Canonical already slated the end-of-life for Ubuntu 21.10 on July 14th, 2022, two months from the moment of writing this article, to give users enough time to upgrade their installations to the latest Ubuntu release, in this case, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish).