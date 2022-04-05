Cameras: It’s Complicated Two years before I started working on cameras for the Librem 5, I thought the work would go something like this: first, write a driver, then maybe calibrate the colors, connect to the camera support infrastructure, and bam! PureOS users on the phone would then do teleconferences with Jitsi or snap selfies with Cheese, just like they can on laptops. The title of this blog post already gives away what happened. I wrote a driver and connected it up, yet teleconferences remain in the future. In fact, our version of Megapixels is the only app that can shoot photos on the Librem 5 today, and that’s because it received special attention. How come? Aren’t cameras pretty simple in the end? Light in, pixels out. That’s pretty plug-and-play! Well actually, no. Cameras can be made of a multitude of components, and light sensors are just one piece of the puzzle. There are cameras that output raw light values, but the whole module also includes mechanical parts like a flash light, focus motor, or one for zoom, or maybe active image stabilization actuators. There are also Image Signals Processors (ISPs) which can do a multitude of tasks, like debayering, denoising, lens correction, color balance, color conversions, and more. Also: Bee Motion ESP32-S2 PIR motion sensor offers GPIOs, over a year of battery life - CNX Software

