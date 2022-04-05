What is supercomputing? [part 3]
These days, supercomputing has become a synonym for high-performance computing. However, they are not exactly interchangeable: supercomputers and supercomputing generally refer to the larger cluster deployments and the computation that takes place there, while HPC mainly refers to a computation that’s performed using extremely fast computers on clusters that can vary from small scale HPC clusters to large supercomputers. Most often HPC clusters and supercomputers even share most of the same architecture and are both being built out of commodity servers. But of course, some systems are still being built to reflect a closer representation of supercomputing as it was known in the past.
Historically, supercomputing was a type of high-performance computing that took advantage of a special set of systems. Similar to the HPC clusters of today, they worked on massively complex or data-heavy problems, although comparing the two is a little bit like comparing apples to pears when it comes to computing power. Even a mere mobile phone today is more powerful than the first supercomputers. For example, some mobile phones can reach a few gigaflops whereas the CDC 6600 was estimated to deliver about 3 megaflops.
However, at the time, supercomputers were more powerful than anything else on the market, very expensive to build and develop, and their architecture was far superior to the personal computers that were available at the time. That is why they were called supercomputers. They were the original HPC systems and were generally reserved for the realm of governments and research universities. Unlike current HPC clusters, supercomputers were quite different in terms of architecture. Ultimately, they were huge multi-processor systems with very specialised functionality.
