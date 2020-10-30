Security Leftovers
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (firefox and thunderbird), Debian (ecdsautils and libz-mingw-w64), Fedora (cifs-utils, firefox, galera, git, java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, java-17-openjdk, java-latest-openjdk, mariadb, maven-shared-utils, mingw-freetype, redis, and seamonkey), Mageia (dcraw, firefox, lighttpd, rsyslog, ruby-nokogiri, and thunderbird), Scientific Linux (thunderbird), SUSE (giflib, kernel, and libwmf), and Ubuntu (dbus and rsyslog).
This round of commitments is led by two new premier members, Atlassian and Sonatype, who will join the OpenSSF governing board. New general member commitments come from Arnica, Bloomberg, Comcast, Cycode, F5 Networks, Futurewei Technologies, Legit Security, Sectrend, SUSE, and Tenable.
Researchers have uncovered a highly-evasive Chinese surveillance tool using the Berkeley Packet Filter (BPF). The malware, dubbed BPFDoor, is present on “thousands” of Linux systems, its controller has gone almost completely unnoticed by endpoint protection vendors despite it being in use for at least five years.
10 Best Features of Fedora 36 That Makes it a Powerful Release
A list of 10 best Fedora 36 Features that you should know about before you try this version of Fedora Linux.
Thunderbird could come to Android sooner rather than later
After years of stumbling without a certain destination, it seems that the situation of Thunderbird is clearing up and that the project has ambitious plans, since its arrival on Android could take place sooner rather than later, according to one of the main people in charge of the application.
The story comes from a Twitter conversion featuring Adam Overa, a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware, and Jason Evangelho, a well-known Linux popularizer and recently Thunderbird marketing manager.
Overa asked in response to the tweet in which Evangelho announced his new position if it was possible to polish the user interface and have a mobile application. Evangelho responded by saying that he was going to ask his now colleagues about the possibility of the email client reaching mobile phones, and Ryan Lee Sipes , manager of product and business development at Thunderbird, appeared there, saying that the mobile application is in road .
The reason why we have said Android at the beginning instead of mobile phones is because Sipes retweeted a montage of Overa in which the phrase “release APK file” , or what comes to the same thing, a installation package for Android.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to download and install hplip 3.22.4 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Linux Mint 20.3, and other Linux distributions.
HPLIP – HP Linux Image and Printing, developed by HP for Printing, scanning, and faxing with HP inkjet and laser-based printers on Linux platforms.
The latest version of HPLIP 3.22.4 contains new Distro support and added support to the new printers and the HPLIP installer is available for download.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Neofetch on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Neofetch is a cross-platform and easy-to-use system information command-line script The Neofetch command display brief info about the respective system. It displays info such as Model, OS, Kernel, CPU, GPU, Memory, Uptime, Packages, Shell, Resolution, DE, WM, WP Theme, Theme, Icons, and Terminal.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Neofetch command-line system information on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
If you're looking for an easier way to install third-party software on Ubuntu, Martin Wimpress has you covered with deb-get. Jack Wallen shows you how to install and use this handy tool.
Docker lets you run your applications in containers as they are more resource-friendly. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is the latest stable version of the Ubuntu operating system. In this post, we will show you the process of installing Docker on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
Trying out different Gnome Extensions frequently? The new “Extension Manager” app is really a good choice to make life easier!
We usually install extensions by browsing through the Gnome Extension website and using the on page on/off switch. Then, manage the settings via a separate ‘Extensions’ app. However, Ubuntu’s pre-installed Firefox does not support the process since it’s a Snap package.
Without installing anther browser package and opening the site time by time, a new project “Extension Manager” has been created as an “App Center” for Gnome Extensions.
Java is a free, open-source, high-level, object-oriented programming language that is designed to have as few implementation dependencies and it can run on all major operating systems that support Java without the need for recompilation.
Java 17 LTS is the latest long-term support release that includes security and performance updates, and of-course bug fixes.
Zabbix is a complex for monitoring your server. Zabbix will also allow you to track the status of a computer network and network equipment. Zabbix is also often used to monitor web servers. In this article, we will look at how to put Zabbix on the lamp stack. Today, we learn how to install zabbix on Debian and Ubuntu Linux. Let’s proceed with the installation...
Node.js is a JavaScript runtime and it is built on Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine. In this Ubuntu 22.04 LTS tutorial post, we will show you the easy way to install Node.js on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. There are multiple ways to install Node.js on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Node.js version 12.22.9, is included with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
Get the simple steps in this tutorial to install Thunderbird on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using GUI and command terminal.
Thunderbird is Mozilla’s developed open source email client available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and other popular operating systems. The secure and free e-mail client “Mozilla Thunderbird” supports all common e-mail accounts, can encrypt outgoing messages on request, offers an integrated RSS reader, and is highly expandable. If you want, you can even use Thunderbird as a Twitter client.
For better organization, you can also tag individual mails similar to photos with image managers. Thanks to the integrated add-on manager, you can find and install new extensions in no time. It also offers a service called the YouSendIt service to send large files.
Familiarity with email architectures is essential to be able to respond to various security and performance issues about mailing systems. When mailing systems and mail architectures are examined, it's found that one of the most important security issues is with mail transfer agents (MTA).
Postfix is one of the most secure and configurable mail transfer agents. Here's everything you need to know about Postfix and its architecture.
