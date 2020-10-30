Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 9th of May 2022 07:47:26 PM

Filed under

After years of stumbling without a certain destination, it seems that the situation of Thunderbird is clearing up and that the project has ambitious plans, since its arrival on Android could take place sooner rather than later, according to one of the main people in charge of the application.

The story comes from a Twitter conversion featuring Adam Overa, a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware, and Jason Evangelho, a well-known Linux popularizer and recently Thunderbird marketing manager.

Overa asked in response to the tweet in which Evangelho announced his new position if it was possible to polish the user interface and have a mobile application. Evangelho responded by saying that he was going to ask his now colleagues about the possibility of the email client reaching mobile phones, and Ryan Lee Sipes , manager of product and business development at Thunderbird, appeared there, saying that the mobile application is in road .

The reason why we have said Android at the beginning instead of mobile phones is because Sipes retweeted a montage of Overa in which the phrase “release APK file” , or what comes to the same thing, a installation package for Android.