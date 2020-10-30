A list of 10 best Fedora 36 Features that you should know about before you try this version of Fedora Linux.

Researchers have uncovered a highly-evasive Chinese surveillance tool using the Berkeley Packet Filter (BPF). The malware, dubbed BPFDoor, is present on “thousands” of Linux systems, its controller has gone almost completely unnoticed by endpoint protection vendors despite it being in use for at least five years.

This round of commitments is led by two new premier members, Atlassian and Sonatype, who will join the OpenSSF governing board. New general member commitments come from Arnica, Bloomberg, Comcast, Cycode, F5 Networks, Futurewei Technologies, Legit Security, Sectrend, SUSE, and Tenable.